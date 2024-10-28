IGGY POP: 'Live At Montreux Jazz Festival 2023' Due In January

earMUSIC has set a January 24, 2025 release date for "Iggy Pop Live At Montreux Jazz Festival 2023".

Pop is an avant-garde icon and a punk pioneer. The Montreux Jazz Festival is a boundary-pushing event that brings the best of all musical genres to one gorgeous location every year. "Live At Montreux Jazz Festival 2023" captures the dazzling Iggy Pop performance that could only happen there.

First in a series of earMUSIC releases from the festival, this concert marked Iggy's third appearance at the 57th edition of Montreux. Backed by a seven-piece band, Iggy breathes new fire into STOOGES classics like "I Wanna Be Your Dog" and "T.V. Eye" and ignites the adoring crowd with visceral run-throughs of "The Passenger" and, of course, "Lust For Life".

2023 marked Iggy's return to the top 10 in major territories with his album "Every Loser". It was the perfect moment to showcase his classic songs and share new ones ("Modern Day Ripoff", "Frenzy") at the venerated Stravinski Auditorium.

With the artist going from strength to strength in this new phase of his career, "Live At Montreux Jazz Festival 2023" is the perfect mix of vintage Iggy and new Iggy with astounding audio (recorded in multi-track). It's a singular moment in a singular career.

"Iggy Pop Live At Montreux Jazz Festival 2023" track listing:

01. Five Foot One

02. T.V. Eye

03. Modern Day Ripoff

04. Raw Power

05. Gimme Danger

06. The Passenger

07. Lust For Life

08. Endless Sea

09. Death Trip

10. Sick Of You

11. I Wanna Be Your Dog

12. Search And Destroy

13. Mass Production

14. Nightclubbing

15. Down On The Street

16. Loose

17. Frenzy

Widely acknowledged as one of the most influential artists and dynamic live performers of all time, Pop is a singer, songwriter, musician, author, record producer, DJ, and actor whose epic body of work has earned him both worldwide critical acclaim and fanatic cult success. Beginning in 1967 with his era-defining group THE STOOGES, Pop merged primal rock, blues, and free jazz into something altogether dangerous and new, paving the way for punk, post-punk, hard rock, and grunge. His landmark solo career — which kicked off with 1977's David Bowie-produced "The Idiot" and "Lust For Life" — has seen Pop traverse a stunning span of musical genres, inspiring generation after generation of rock 'n rollers with his iconoclastic songcraft, uncompromising performance style, and one-of-a-kind charisma. Perhaps the greatest living embodiment of rock and roll, Pop has never slowed down, pushing the art form forward for more than half a century, including his 2019's contemplative, critically acclaimed full-length album "Free".