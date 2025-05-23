GRAND CADAVER Feat. Current/Former Members Of DARK TRANQUILLITY And KATATONIA: New EP 'The Rot Beneath' Announced

Swedish old-school death metal unit GRAND CADAVER, featuring current and former members of DARK TRANQUILLITY, THE HALO EFFECT, TIAMAT, NOVARUPTA and KATATONIA, returns with its most explosive material yet: the new EP "The Rot Beneath", set to be released on August 15 via Majestic Mountain Records. The EP will be available on vinyl, alongside a limited reissue of their acclaimed 2021 debut full-length, "Into The Maw Of Death". Pre-orders will be announced soon.

GRAND CADAVER has shared the crushing title track via Invisible Oranges who had this to say: "The streamlined, razorblade-encrusted style of death metal on 'The Rot Beneath' relies on the ear for melody GRAND CADAVER's core members have honed for four decades… GRAND CADAVER aren't masquerading that's the case."

The band comments: "When you look at the state of the world today, it's difficult not to feel despair. We see madness, death, war, corruption and polarization. And it makes you think — what are we if not the cause of the problem? What are we but the rot beneath? This is the anthem to mankind's demise."

Featuring some of Sweden's most seasoned metal musicians, namely Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY, THE HALO EFFECT),Stefan Lagergren (ex-TREBLINKA/TIAMAT),Alex Stjernfeldt (NOVARUPTA, CHILD),Christian Jansson (PAGANDOM, DARK TRANQUILLITY) and Daniel Liljekvist (ex-KATATONIA, DISRUPTED),GRAND CADAVER has carved a reputation for delivering death metal with no gimmicks, no polish, just raw power.

From their debut EP "Madness Comes" (recorded in just three days and charting at No. 9 in Sweden),to their crushing LP "Into The Maw Of Death", and their doom-laced 2023 follow-up "Deities Of Deathlike Sleep", GRAND CADAVER has continuously pushed their sound into darker and heavier territory.

