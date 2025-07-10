GRAND CADAVER Feat. Current/Former Members Of DARK TRANQUILLITY And KATATONIA: New Single 'Darkened Apathy' Released

Swedish old-school death metal behemoth GRAND CADAVER, featuring current and former members of DARK TRANQUILLITY, THE HALO EFFECT, TIAMAT, NOVARUPTA and KATATONIA, return with their most explosive material yet: the new EP "The Rot Beneath", set to be released on August 15 via Majestic Mountain Records. The release will be available on vinyl, alongside a limited reissue of their acclaimed 2021 debut full-length "Into The Maw Of Death".

GRAND CADAVER has unveiled a brand new track, "Darkened Apathy", which has been described by No Clean Singing as: "GRAND CADAVER continue depressing their accelerator. The drums kick into a gallop; tremolo'd riffing creates a vicious sonic swarm that rabidly writhes as it desperately ascends and dismally descends; the vocals reach new fever pitches of serrated-edge ferocity; a lead guitar wails overhead."

GRAND CADAVER comments on "Darkened Apathy": "The world is burning, and the people set it alight with indifference and apathy. A death metal protest song, where the wise are silenced and the unconcerned are in control."

Featuring some of Sweden's most seasoned metal musicians, namely Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY, THE HALO EFFECT),Stefan Lagergren (ex-TREBLINKA/TIAMAT),Alex Stjernfeldt (NOVARUPTA, CHILD),Christian Jansson (PAGANDOM, DARK TRANQUILLITY) and Daniel Liljekvist (ex-KATATONIA, DISRUPTED),GRAND CADAVER have carved a reputation for delivering death metal with no gimmicks, no polish, just raw power.

From their debut EP "Madness Comes" (recorded in just three days and charting at No. 9 in Sweden),to their crushing LP "Into The Maw Of Death", and their doom-laced 2023 follow-up "Deities Of Deathlike Sleep", the band has continuously pushed their sound into darker and heavier territory.

GRAND CADAVER was formed in Gothenburg and Stockholm in the pandemic year of 2020.

Every member has been a part of the Swedish extreme metal scene since their youth and many were part of shaping the first wave of death metal in the late 1980s.

The debut EP "Madness Comes" was recorded over three days in August of 2020 and was released to critical acclaim by Majestic Mountain Records in February 2021, reaching ninth place on the Swedish album chart (physical copies). Shortly thereafter, the band returned to Welfare Sounds studio to record the debut album "Into The Maw Of Death", which was released on October 29 the same year.

When the restrictions of the pandemic were lifted, GRAND CADAVER made its live debut in Gothenburg, followed by a short tour in support of AT THE GATES.

With the increased activity of the members' other bands, GRAND CADAVER had to slow down the pace a tad, but entered the studio once again in the fall of 2022. The second album, "Deities Of Deathlike Sleep", was released on August 25, 2023.

Photo credit: Peter Trones