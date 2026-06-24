GREEN CARNATION Announces 'A Dark Poem, Part III: The Messiah Complex'

Norwegian progressive rockers GREEN CARNATION will release the third part of their epic "A Dark Poem" trilogy of albums, "A Dark Poem, Part III: The Messiah Complex", on September 4, 2026 via Season Of Mist.

At no point over the last 25 years has GREEN CARNATION ever shied away from a challenge. Whether completing one of the most ambitious individual epics in metal's historic archives or performing their acoustic verses under a mountain dam, the prog bards have always flashed a flare for the dramatic. However, from the very beginning, there was one tale — or three, to be exact — that eluded the Norwegians. That is, until now.

Having reached crushing new peaks and delved into their deepest, darkest and most personal depths during the first two parts of "A Dark Poem", GREEN CARNATION are bringing their critically acclaimed album trilogy to a bold conclusion. With the announcement of "A Dark Poem, Part III: The Messiah Complex", the band are putting the finishing touches on another masterpiece that stands as one of the defining statements in their storied career.

"'A Dark Poem' is by far our biggest achievement since 'Light Of Day, Day Of Darkness'," says GREEN CARNATION vocalist Kjetil Nordhus. "Our new album trilogy returns to the epic storytelling that put us on the map back in 2001. While the reception to Part I and Part II has been overwhelmingly positive for us, we do believe that Part III saves the best for last. 'The Messiah Complex' ties the whole story together with our most uncompromising statement to date".

"The intention behind 'A Dark Poem' was to build a completely new musical universe," GREEN CARNATION bassist and primary lyricist Stein Roger Sordal explains. "While the direction revealed itself as the creative journey unfolded, 'The Messiah Complex' was carefully planned with a clear vision for where we wanted the story to end. Our goal was for all three parts to stand on their own, but Part III brings them all together into a unified whole."

Watch the extremely meta music video for pitch-perfect lead single "Unconditional Artificial Chemistry" below.

Part I and Part II of "A Dark Poem" left fans and critics more than satisfied, but Part III arrives as the trilogy's missing key. On "The Shores Of Melancholia", GREEN CARNATION unfurled their ode to Arthur Rimbaud's "Ophelia" amidst grand and gloomy peaks of crushing heaviness, while "Sanguis" took a deeply personal turn with the most raw and aching ballads that the band has ever penned. "The Messiah Complex" ties the whole story together with masterful strokes of prog.

"The first two parts of the trilogy can stand on their own", Nordhus says, "but in order to truly understand 'A Dark Poem', you have to hear Part III".

All the complexities of "A Dark Poem" won't be revealed until the 16-minute orchestral suite that closes "The Messiah Complex" finally sees the light of day. But if the opening of Part III is any indicator, the ending won't be happy. Lead single "Unconditional Artificial Chemistry" is powered by doomy riffs and a heavy groove. Just don't get too lost in its pitch-perfect chorus.

"With every byte and code I will comply", Nordhus sings without missing a beat, though his cold hard stare into the video camera betrays a fatal flaw in the system. "But given time I won't ask why."

While inspired by a Shakespearean tragedy, "A Dark Poem" addresses the rapidly failing relationship between our inner lives and the outside world.

"We've lost faith in the world we once knew and that's leading to a personal feeling of dystopia," Nordhus says.

The collective anxiety over encroaching technology, power-hungry leaders and social division that stirred below the surface of Parts I and II surges to a raging head on "The Messiah Complex". In the video for "Unconditional Artificial Chemistry", director Rikard Amodei uses artificial intelligence not as a cheat code but a glitch that exposes its potential to destroy us.

"The video for 'Unconditional Artificial Chemistry' tells a meta story about the danger of artificial intelligence," Nordhus says. "We all know, if we are being honest with ourselves, that A.I. is going to take control of our lives. There are powerful people who stand to profit from it and that makes its takeover inevitable.

"The video shows this happening before our eyes" Nordhus continues. As soon as the A.I. takes control, our likeness is corrupted. Before the song is even finished, we're completely destroyed."

The video for "Unconditional Artificial Chemistry" was directed and edited by Rikard Amodei.

Catch GREEN CARNATION during their upcoming hometown shows and European summer festival dates.

During their headlining show in September at the Kilden Performing Arts Centre, the band will perform "A Dark Poem" in its entirety for the first and final time. Already, fans from 18 different countries have purchased tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime event.

"A Dark Poem, Part III: The Messiah Complex" track listing:

01. Unconditional Artificial Chemistry (6:09) [WATCH]

02. The Messiah Complex (6:48)

03. Broken Souls, Common Enemies (8:45)

04. A Dark Poem - Orchestral Suite (16:47)

Full runtime: 38:31

Founded in the early '90s by EMPEROR's original bassist Tchort, GREEN CARNATION amassed a cult following behind critical acclaim for "Light Of Day, Day Of Darkness", an album containing a single hour-long song that still resonates as one of the most ambitious epics in metal's archives. Current members Bjørn Harstad (guitar) and Endre Kirkesola (keyboard, producer),along with Nordhus and Sordal, were already in place by 2001. But whether it was the gothic crush of "A Blessing In Disguise" or pitch-black hard rock of "The Quiet Offspring", GREEN CARNATION continued branching out through the mid-2000s. Even before going on hiatus in 2007, they still flashed a flare for the dramatic by performing their acoustic verses underneath a mountain dam.

Photo by Lars Gunnar Liestøl