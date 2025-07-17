GUNS N' ROSES Collaborates With British Brand REPRESENT On Capsule Collection

British brand Represent has announced the global launch of a limited seven-piece capsule collection in collaboration with legendary rock icons GUNS N' ROSES. The collection, available at representclo.com, celebrates GUNS N' ROSES' 2025 European tour, which continues through July 31. GUNS N' ROSES is partnered with Bravado, the world's leading artist merchandise and lifestyle company, which brought together the band and Represent to create this collection.

Merging Represent's signature style with the band's iconic visual identity, the collection includes oversized graphic tees, an embellished hoodie, and a light vintage denim set. Each piece is imbued with GUNS N' ROSES motifs from the "Appetite For Destruction" cross to the bullet logo — delivering a modern homage to rock history through considered design.

The standout piece, a heavyweight tour hoodie, features intricate back embellishment and distressed detailing, capturing the spirit of GUNS N' ROSES' raw energy and stage presence.

A limited pre-sale of the collection launched at Represent Manchester, Represent Los Angeles and Selfridges London and Birmingham to highlight the GUNS N' ROSES U.K. dates in June. GUNS N' ROSES performed in Birmingham on June 23 (Villa Park) and London on June 26 (Wembley Stadium) as part of their European tour.

George Heaton, founder and creative director of Represent, said in a statement: "Guns N' Roses x Represent is really the pinnacle of brand and band collaborations. It's been a very long journey to get to this monumental moment, where we've been able to really work into the band's design language with our luxury aesthetics and vintage washing and distressing to curate this collection.

"We're so deeply ingrained in rock music from a personal appreciation and a brand aesthetic, this marks our fifth rock collaboration, and each time we're able to adjust and refine to create such a unique feeling of vintage luxury."

Founded in 2011 by brothers George and Mike Heaton, Represent is a British luxury fashion label. The brand's garments are the embodiment of relentless effort, refinement and constant progression. Each piece is the result of a meticulous design and production process, with expert craftsmanship being an unremitting factor running throughout every collection, silhouette and individual garment.

GUNS N' ROSES endure as the most dynamic, dangerous, and definitive American rock band in history to this day. Embedded in popular culture, their landmark diamond-selling 1987 opus "Appetite For Destruction" stands out as "the best-selling U.S. debut album ever" and "the 11th best-selling U.S. album of all time," while their "Not In This Lifetime… Tour" (2016-2019) ranked as the "fourth-highest grossing concert tour of all time." During 1991, GUNS N' ROSES shook the world with the one-two punch of the seven-times-platinum "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II", clinching the top two spots of the Billboard 200 upon arrival. With total sales of 100 million units thus far, their catalog also consists of "GN'R Lies" (five times platinum),"The Spaghetti Incident?" (platinum),"Greatest Hits" (five times platinum),and "Chinese Democracy" (platinum). Not to mention, they are one of the most-streamed rock bands in the world with an average of 24 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Following the reunion of the century, they headlined Coachella and sold five million-plus tickets on the "Not In This Lifetime… Tour".

GUNS N' ROSES kicked off its 2025 world tour on May 1 at Incheon, South Korea's Songdo Moonlight Festival Park. The concert marked the band's first live appearance with new drummer Isaac Carpenter, who replaced Frank Ferrer in March.

GUNS N' ROSES's "Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things" European tour will conclude on July 31 in Germany.