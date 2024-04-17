GWAR Announces 'Age Of Entitlement' 2024 U.S. Tour

Shock-rock gods GWAR will embark on the "Age Of Entitlement" tour for two more legs of 2024 headline dates in support of their most recent album "New Dark Ages".

This summer, the band has enlisted drug metal addicts WEEDEATER along with the habitually offensive cop rock of X-COPS as support. The savage hardcore weirdness of openers SQUID PISSER will alienate what is left of the audience. The summer leg of the "Age Of Entitlement" kicks off on June 7 in Hartford, Connecticut, and wraps on June 17 in Tampa, Florida.

In September, GWAR will go out again to kick more human ass, this time with absolutely brutal Latin American death grinders BRUJERIA, NOLA grindcore face-melters BRAT, and the reptilian Christianity of hardcore punk/metal evangelists CANCER CHRIST. That leg gets going on September 12 in Buffalo, New York and will, mercifully, come to a close on September 20 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

GWAR vocalist Blöthar The Berserker commented: "This is an incredible time in the history of the world, so much death and destruction in the face of so much senseless entitlement and arrogant darkness. We cannot wait to shock some sense into humanity with the most outrageous performance of heavy metal theater ever to descend from the gods."

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets are available now through Thursday at 10:00 p.m. local time.

GWAR "Age Of Entitlement" tour with WEEDEATER, X-COPS, SQUID PISSER:

Jun. 07 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

Jun. 08 - Reading, PA @ Reverb

Jun. 09 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

Jun. 11 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

Jun. 12 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

Jun. 13 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo*

Jun. 14 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Music Hall

Jun. 15 - Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

Jun. 16 - Destin, FL @ Club LA

Jun. 17 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

With BRUJERIA, BRAT, CANCER CHRIST:

Sep. 12 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Sep. 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

Sep. 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Sep. 16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

Sep. 17 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Sep. 18 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

Sep. 20 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

* Festival

GWAR released a tenth-anniversary edition of its "Battle Maximus" album last September via Pit Records. This new version is completely remixed and remastered, and features the final recorded vocal performance of Oderus Urungus on the previously unreleased and never-before-heard song "Tammy, Queen Of Dirt".

GWAR's latest album, "The New Dark Ages", was released in June 2022 on CD/digital and was made available on vinyl and cassette in September 2022 via GWAR's own Pit Records.

"The New Dark Ages" chronicles GWAR's adventures in the Duoverse, where the band rediscovers old powers such as Blöthar's terrifying Berserker Mode, and encounter new allies, such as the murderous maven known as The Cutter. Along the way, they battle the living monuments of a lost cause and armies of undead soldiers who rise again to fight a new civil war.

The album concept is tied to a companion graphic novel "GWAR In The Duoverse Of Absurdity", which was also released in June 2022 by Z2 Comics. In the graphic novel, the bandmembers are sucked off into an alternate universe to do battle with their evil twins and the specter of rogue technology.

"GWAR In The Duoverse Of Absurdity" chronicles the epic battle between GWAR and their doppelgangers from an alternate universe the band discovers behind their treasured Magic Mirror. The book uses an innovative storytelling technique that combines words and pictures printed on paper (made from real trees!) in a seamless format we are calling a "graphic novel." The tale is illustrated by the masterful talents of Andy MacDonald ("Wolverine", "Dr Strange", "Wonder Woman"),Shane White ("Things Undone", "Braun", "Endless Summer"),Matt Maguire (GWAR) and Bob Gorman (GWAR).

Dave Brockie, who fronted GWAR under the name Oderus Urungus, was found dead in his home in Richmond, Virginia in March 2014. According to Virginia's State Medical Examiner's Office, he died from acute heroin toxicity by accidental means.

Brockie was last remaining original member of GWAR, which was founded 40 years ago. He was 50 years old.

The satirical metal band earned a following for its macabre, over-the-top costumes, offensive lyrics and graphic, gore-soaked shows, in which the bandmembers performed as the descendants of alien warriors who arrived on Earth to enslave and slaughter the human race.

Photo credit: Joey Cenft