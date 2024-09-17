HALESTORM Covers BROOKS & DUNN's 'Boot Scootin' Boogie' For 'Reboot II' Album

HALESTORM has teamed up with American country music duo BROOKS & DUNN to record a reimagined version of the latter band's song "Boot Scootin' Boogie", to be included on BROOKS & DUNN's upcoming "Reboot II" album, due on November 15 via Sony Music Nashville.

Regarding how HALESTORM got involved with the project, the band's frontwoman Lzzy Hale wrote on Instagram: "Months ago we received an email we were never expecting to receive. @brooksanddunn asking us to create a reimagined version of their legendary song 'Boot Scootin' Boogie'. This, a request too wild to even consider passing on, more than wet our appetite for adventure. We asked if there were any rules for this particular project…and when they replied with a resounding 'NO RULES APPLY', the boys and I knew this was gonna get weird.

"It's such an honor to have earned the trust of these legends, thank you so much to Kix Brooks, Ronnie Dunn, Dan Huff, Juice and the entire B&D team for putting your faith in us and letting us throw a wild party in the beautiful house you built."

"Reboot II" is the follow-up to BROOKS & DUNN's 2019 album "Reboot", which provided the Country Hall Of Fame act with its first No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart in a decade.

In addition to HALESTORM, "Reboot II" features Megan Moroney, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Ernest and Warren Zeiders, Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, HARDY and Corey Kent, as well as bluesmen Marcus King and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram.

"What was even more impressive was to sit down with this bunch and turn them loose to do the songs in whatever way fit their artistic vision," BROOKS & DUNN's Ronnie Dunn told Billboard. "The fun part was we weren't chasing the original recordings or arrangements or our versions. We turned them loose to do whatever they wanted to do and, I'm biased, but it was really refreshing."

BROOKS & DUNN's Kix Brooks told Billboard about HALESTORM's version of "Boot Scootin' Boogie": "[HALESTORM] did not disappoint. At this point in our career, we can't really be nervous about that, especially on a record like this, and especially inviting some of the artists we did, like Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram and HALESTORM. HALESTORM is a really badass, really tight rock band and whatever song they come in with heads are going to bang."

"It was fun to see Ronnie go toe-to-toe with Lzzy," Brooks added. "I was, like, 'Good luck, pal' — but he did."

BROOKS & DUNN is one of country's most successful duos with 20 No. 1s on the Country Airplay chart.

They continue to break records, tallying the longest-running country music residency in Las Vegas and criss-crossing North America year after year on their sold-out tours.