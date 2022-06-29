HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Is 'Angry, Disgusted, Heartbroken And Terrified' By Repeal Of Roe v. Wade

HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale has issued a statement blasting the U.S. Supreme Court for ruling Friday (June 24) that Americans no longer have a constitutional right to abortion.

The conservative-leaning Supreme Court's ruling came in a case involving Mississippi's request to overturn Roe v. Wade — the court's 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the United States — and uphold a state law that bars the procedure 15 weeks after conception.

Roe v. Wade affirmed the right to receive an abortion under the 14th Amendment, ruling that abortions were constitutionally protected up until about 23 weeks when a fetus can typically live outside the womb.

Friday's decision overturned what was previously a federal legalization of abortion and has returned the issue to individual states to decide the matter for themselves.

On Tuesday (June 28), Hale shared the following statement via Instagram (in part): "I would've posted something on Friday, but we were filming a music video and then I ran off to celebrate pride weekend. I wanted to feel the unbridled joy of the city around me, and exult the beauty of all the kindness and love I still feel in this world. I needed time before I sat down with this weight.

"I wear being a woman as a badge of honor. I've had to break down barriers, move immovable mountains, and work twice as hard because of my gender to get where I am today. I've made it part of my mission statement to empower, inspire, and be a beacon of positive force for the young women that surround me. That's what I have CHOSEN to do with my body. NO ONE CAN TELL ME WHAT I CAN AND CANNOT DO WITH MY BODY.

"I've seen us as women make tremendous strides in our endless fight. I've seen us make huge leaps in equality and freedom. But some of those strides have been stripped from us overnight. And this is just the tip of the iceberg. What comes next?

"I'm angry, disgusted, heartbroken and terrified.

"This overturn is going to cause so much pain, division, immense mental anguish, and death. The majority of America does NOT agree with this decision. It's truly the tyranny of the minority.

"So I proudly stand with my sisters and allies.We will fight back. We will not be quiet. We will not behave. This can be undone.

"Mine is a message of hope."

According to a CBS News/YouGov poll, a 59% majority of U.S. adults disapprove of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, with 41% approving. About half (52%) call the decision a step backward for America, with 31% calling it a step forward and 17% saying it's neither. Among women, two-thirds (67%) disapprove of the ruling, with just 33% approving. A 56% majority of women say that the decision will make the lives of most American women worse.

Critics have said that tossing out the landmark rulings establishing abortion rights would tarnish the court's reputation and open the floodgates to other challenges to well-settled law.

According to CNN, nearly half of the states have or will pass laws that ban abortion, while others have enacted strict measures regulating the procedure.

Thirteen states have so-called "trigger laws" in place, which would effectively ban abortions almost immediately upon Roe v. Wade being overturned. According to Axios, the restrictions that would follow Roe being struck down by the Supreme Court would mean almost 30% of people would be more than 200 miles away from an abortion provider.

According to a Forbes, Americans largely oppose harsh abortion laws, with 75% against policies that make it a criminal offense to perform an abortion, 69% opposing policies that ban abortion six to eight weeks into a pregnancy, 80% opposing laws that allow private citizens to sue anyone who aids or abets an abortion and 63% supporting "safe haven laws" in Democratic-led states that would protect people who travel in from other states to get an abortion.