HALESTORM's LZZY HALE On OZZY OSBOURNE: 'So Many Of Us Wouldn't Be Here If It Wasn't' For Him

During an appearance on "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale spoke about the recent passing of legendary BLACK SABBATH singer Ozzy Osbourne. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm a little shaken, as everybody else is. This is a tough one. I mean, Ozzy, there's this rolling — something that we all think about as bands, like, 'Hey, we're all safe. Ozzy's still here.' [Laughs]"

Referencing the fact that HALESTORM played at the "Back To The Beginning" event, which marked Ozzy and BLACK SABBATH's final performance, Lzzy said: "I'm grateful to have been part of that last show and get to see him perform and get the audience involved and trying to break out of the chair and just be a part of it with everybody. And the intensities of all the feelings of just being so honored to be there at that event, but also wanting to dominate and prove you're worthy of being there, but then you're amongst all of your friends. And then we're all emotional because it's the last time that we're gonna see all of these guys perform together and then, to top it all, then we hear of Ozzy's passing. And again, there's this just whole other well of emotion that is just kind of bubbling to the surface where we're just, like, oh my God, thank you so much, Ozzy, for everything that you have gifted the world. And so many of us wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you. So, yeah, it's a crazy moment. [Laughs]"

Asked to elaborate on the experience of performing at "Back To The Beginning" and sharing the stage with so many legendary rock musicians, Lzzy said: "My only regret was not saying hi to Ozzy. We talked about this before, 'cause he would get kind of wheeled in, then get mobbed and kind of wheeled out. So we kind of [thought], 'Oh, we'll find our moment somewhere,' and that everything got a little busy. But [we] spent some time with Sharon [Osbourne, Ozzy's wife and manger]. She's so incredibly sweet. And then also Tony Iommi [BLACK SABBATH guitarist], who's just a gem of a human, and all the different walks of life. I mean, I got to meet Steven Tyler [AEROSMITH] for the first time, which was incredible, and talk to Axl Rose [GUNS N' ROSES]. Apparently Axl Rose was very impressed by my paparazzi, I guess, that was surrounding me. I don't know. We had a funny moment. But just being able to be there and to honor these men, it was just such an incredible experience. And then they all had kind of a platform out for us in the middle of the audience so we could all see the full show, and standing there and just…

"I've never been to a concert like that where everybody is there for the exact same reason," Lzzy added. "You know how it is, Jackie — you go to so many concerts — and everyone has their own agenda at a concert. Some people are there casually. Some people are there diehard, like right in the front, barricade, like, 'This is my spot.' Some people wanna go crazy, some [of them] just wanna absorb it. And it just felt like everybody was there for the same reason. Everybody was just there to be present and to soak everything in every moment. There was no casual concertgoer there. [Laughs]"

Lzzy previously talked about Ozzy's passing during a July 23 appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk". She said in part: "It's sad to see Ozzy go. Obviously, we just saw him [at 'Back To The Beginning'], and [he was] hungry till the end. I mean, the guy was just ready to be on that stage and clapping. There was such joy in his face even then. But we just didn't think it was gonna be that fast. So I don't know. There's so many emotions. We're so grateful to have been there, but at the same time it's so sad to see one of the greats go. I mean, it's Ozzy. He's supposed to always be here."

Reflecting on HALESTORM's three-song performance at "Back To The Beginning", which included a rendition of Ozzy's "Perry Mason", Lzzy said: "We had such a wonderful time at 'Back To The Beginning'. It was just such a mix of emotions. We were so grateful to be there and to celebrate these men, obviously with BLACK SABBATH and then Ozzy, and really kind of sitting with all of the feelings of how deeply ingrained what they gave to the world is in what we do. And then to kind of look around at all of these rock titans — Steven Tyler and METALLICA [were] there — and everybody had the same feeling, that same childlike wonder and really just kind of looking around and saying, 'Look, none of us would've existed in a band if not for these men.' So it was really wonderful to be a part of that.

"We didn't get a whole lot of interaction with Ozzy," Lzzy admitted. "He was kind of getting wheeled in and out and doing the thing. And I spent some time with [Ozzy's wife and manager] Sharon. She's so incredibly sweet. And then Tony Iommi and everybody. One of our regrets that we had said right after the show is, like, man, we should have spent more time with Ozzy. But again, this is how life goes, and we were just absolutely grateful to be there and to experience all of it."

Ozzy died the morning of July 22, his family announced in a statement.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," the family said.

No cause of death was given, but Osbourne had battled a number of health issues over the past several years, including Parkinson's disease and injuries he sustained from a late-night fall in 2019.