Has LAMB OF GOD's MARK MORTON Been Financially Successful Enough To Retire? He Responds

During an appearance on "The Bob Lefsetz Podcast", LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton was asked if he has been financially successful enough with the band at this point in time so that if he wanted to call it a day today that he has enough money to get to the end. He laughed and responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think so. I think I would probably have to adjust some things about my lifestyle. But I could probably figure that out if I had to."

Regarding LAMB OF GOD's work schedule in terms of writing, recording and touring, Mark said: "With LAMB OF GOD, it's a collective, and everyone has a voice. And as tour opportunities get presented to us, we talk about how long we've been on a cycle or how many times we've played in that continent or that territory and do we wanna go back again and do we wanna take a break? How are we feeling creatively? Do we feel like we have material piling up? Is it time for us to start thinking about compiling new material and getting a record together? So those are all things we just consider.

"Tours are usually, these days, discussed and starting to get planned a year out," he explained. "So I always know, almost at any given time, with LAMB what my next 18 months is gonna look like. And that's a conversation we have internally. We have great management, we have a great booking agent, great team around, all that stuff. So those are conversations that are always happening. I had discussions today about what we may or may not be doing in 2026. So we kind of are always ahead of ourselves and are forward thinking that way. And the decisions are made collectively.

"When we first got signed, I wanted to be on the road all the time, just because my mindset was different and that was 20 years ago and I was a much younger man and my responsibilities and my whole lifestyle was completely different," Mark added. "And these days it's different. I have children. I have a young daughter, I have a teenage daughter, I have a wife, I have a home. I have all these relationships and all these things that are high priority to me. The band is as well. I think home-work balance is something that everyone probably struggles with, most people, and that's no different for us."

Asked what the key is to maintaining his relationship while being in a band that's on the road so much, Mark said: "Well, to be available and to stay engaged. And for me, the key to all of it is to have an identity and maintain an identity and maintain a life that exists outside of the band, both in real terms and practical terms and also mentally.

"I love my role in LAMB OF GOD," he continued. "I love LAMB OF GOD. I love everything that we get to do and I exist wholly and completely outside of it as well. And for me, with my kids and my wife and my home life, LAMB OF GOD doesn't necessarily come up all the time."

Last month, Morton celebrated six years of sobriety.

In his recently released memoir "Desolation: A Heavy Metal Memoir", Morton credited GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash for making "sobriety look cool" and helping him along his recovery journey.

"Desolation: A Heavy Metal Memoir" was released in June 2024 via Hachette Books. Co-written with Ben Opipari, the book explores both Mark's life in music and his tumultuous path through addiction and into recovery.

Morton addressed his sobriety in the lyrics to the song "All I Had To Lose", which appeared on his "Ether" solo EP, released in 2020.

"Desolation" was described by the publisher as "the story of Morton's lifelong quest for clarity and self-acceptance, and shows how the pressures of career success and personal battles eventually came into conflict with Morton's dedication to the creative process."

Morton co-founded LAMB OF GOD, which was initially called BURN THE PRIEST, in 1994.

In 2019, Morton released his debut solo album, "Anesthetic".

LAMB OF GOD's latest LP, "Omens", came out in 2022.

Morton and the rest of LAMB OF GOD completed the "Ashes Of Leviathan" tour with MASTODON last summer.