HATEBREED Announces '20 Years Of Perseverance' Fall 2022 U.S. Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Connecticut hardcore/metal masters HATEBREED will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their "Perseverance" album with a fall 2022 U.S. headlining tour. Support on the trek will come from BODYSNATCHER and DYING WISH, with GATECREEPER and BLEEDING THROUGH appearing on select dates.

The "20 Years Of Perseverance Tour" will kicks off October 27 in Virginia Beach, Virginia and runs through November 20 in San Diego, California.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, August 3 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, August 4 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMHB" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here before tomorrow morning for ticketing links for individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, August 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

2002's "Perseverance" was HATEBREED's perfectly executed, packed-with-anthems sophomore album that has become emblematic of the era. In fact, the album's iconic and lyrically uplifting track "I Will Be Heard" has become the band's signature battle cry, securing its place as the quintessential, fist-in-the-air chant of the new millennium, thanks to a call-to-action that starts with "Now is the time for me to rise to my feet…"

In the 25 years since their definitive debut, HATEBREED have rightfully earned their status as hardcore legends. They've remained road warriors, touring constantly and reducing venues to pile of rubble and ash while sharing stages with everyone from SLIPKNOT to SLAYER and serving as one of the top-tier headliners on multiple festivals, from Ozzfest to Mayhem to Warped Tour.

HATEBREED's fall 2022 U.S. tour dates:

Oct. 27 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27 #

Oct. 30 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre #

Nov. 04 - Sauget, IL @ Pop's #

Nov. 05 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom #

Nov. 07 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

Nov. 09 - Lubbock, TX @ Jake's Sports Cafe #

Nov. 10 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater #

Nov. 12 - Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater #

Nov. 14 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

Nov. 15 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox #

Nov. 17 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *

Nov. 19 - Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues *

Nov. 20 - San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues *

# with GATECREEPER, BODYSNATCHER and DYING WISH

* with BLEEDING THROUGH, BODYSNATCHER and DYING WISH

HATEBREED's eighth album, "Weight Of The False Self", was released in November 2020 via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP was produced by frequent HATEBREED collaborator Chris "Zeuss" Harris and it arrived on the heels of the sold-out anniversary shows that HATEBREED embarked upon throughout 2019 and the unprecedented success of 2016's "The Concrete Confessional".

"Weight Of The False Self" and HATEBREED were described by Forbes as "more relevant than ever in the metal and hardcore communities." It was also praised as a "return to their hardcore roots" by Brooklyn Vegan. The album was deemed "one of their most aggressive to date" by Consequence and "pummeling" by Revolver, while Psychology Today called it "a blazing combination of extreme metal and hardcore punk."