  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

HATEBREED, BLEEDING THROUGH, INTEGRITY, MADBALL Confirmed For Albany's Inaugural BORN DEAD FEST

June 27, 2023

The inaugural Born Dead Fest will take place September 2-3, 2023 in Albany, New York across two stages at Empire Live and Empire Underground. Presented by unique tattoo streetwear and alternative streetwear clothing company Born Dead Clothing, Born Dead Fest will feature some of the most prolific names in extreme music, with 27+ bands slated to perform including HATEBREED, BLEEDING THROUGH, INTEGRITY and MADBALL.

Headlining Day 1 of Born Dead Fest is heavy metal hardcore kings HATEBREED who will also be celebrating 20 years of "The Rise Of Brutality". Festival goers- get to the stage early for this one, it's going to be a set for the history books! California heavy hitters BLEEDING THROUGH are also making their anticipated East Coast appearance at Born Dead Fest and performing "This Is Love, This Is Murderous" to mark 20 years since its release.

Day 2 will feature must-see headlining performances from hardcore legends, INTEGRITY, who have not played Albany in over 25 years as well as New York City hardcore legends MADBALL. Lineup announced below with even more bands to be revealed.

Day 1: Saturday, September 2

HATEBREED
BLEEDING THROUGH
VEIN.FM
JESUS PIECE
PAIN OF TRUTH
NO BRAGGING RIGHTS
BRICK BY BRICK
DESOLATED
DOWNSWING
FREEZE MF
GHOSTXSHIP
KAONASHI
MOUTHBREATHER
MOUTH FOR WAR
THE BANNER
THESE STREETS
YOUR SPIRIT DIES

Day 2: Sunday, September 3

INTEGRITY
MADBALL
FURY OF FIVE
SOUL BLIND
PYREXIA
156/SILENCE
ACTOR OBSERVER
CONCRETE TIES
EDICT
WISDOM & WAR

"I'm very proud to finally put together an amazing hardcore festival of my own and I couldn't think of a better place to do it than right here in Albany," says Born Dead Clothing owner Vincent Ferraro. "The alternative music scene is what really got it all started for Born Dead and it deserves a festival worthy of the scene we all know and love."

Ticket sales for Born Dead Fest start Friday, June 30 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Both single-day and two-day passes available via Ticketmaster.

Born Dead Clothing was developed through the love and appreciation of traditional artwork and the alt music scene. The owners wanted to take the influence from the scene and tattoos and put them into your wardrobe.

Find more on Hatebreed
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).