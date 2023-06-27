HATEBREED, BLEEDING THROUGH, INTEGRITY, MADBALL Confirmed For Albany's Inaugural BORN DEAD FEST

The inaugural Born Dead Fest will take place September 2-3, 2023 in Albany, New York across two stages at Empire Live and Empire Underground. Presented by unique tattoo streetwear and alternative streetwear clothing company Born Dead Clothing, Born Dead Fest will feature some of the most prolific names in extreme music, with 27+ bands slated to perform including HATEBREED, BLEEDING THROUGH, INTEGRITY and MADBALL.

Headlining Day 1 of Born Dead Fest is heavy metal hardcore kings HATEBREED who will also be celebrating 20 years of "The Rise Of Brutality". Festival goers- get to the stage early for this one, it's going to be a set for the history books! California heavy hitters BLEEDING THROUGH are also making their anticipated East Coast appearance at Born Dead Fest and performing "This Is Love, This Is Murderous" to mark 20 years since its release.

Day 2 will feature must-see headlining performances from hardcore legends, INTEGRITY, who have not played Albany in over 25 years as well as New York City hardcore legends MADBALL. Lineup announced below with even more bands to be revealed.

Day 1: Saturday, September 2

HATEBREED

BLEEDING THROUGH

VEIN.FM

JESUS PIECE

PAIN OF TRUTH

NO BRAGGING RIGHTS

BRICK BY BRICK

DESOLATED

DOWNSWING

FREEZE MF

GHOSTXSHIP

KAONASHI

MOUTHBREATHER

MOUTH FOR WAR

THE BANNER

THESE STREETS

YOUR SPIRIT DIES

Day 2: Sunday, September 3

INTEGRITY

MADBALL

FURY OF FIVE

SOUL BLIND

PYREXIA

156/SILENCE

ACTOR OBSERVER

CONCRETE TIES

EDICT

WISDOM & WAR

"I'm very proud to finally put together an amazing hardcore festival of my own and I couldn't think of a better place to do it than right here in Albany," says Born Dead Clothing owner Vincent Ferraro. "The alternative music scene is what really got it all started for Born Dead and it deserves a festival worthy of the scene we all know and love."

Ticket sales for Born Dead Fest start Friday, June 30 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Both single-day and two-day passes available via Ticketmaster.

Born Dead Clothing was developed through the love and appreciation of traditional artwork and the alt music scene. The owners wanted to take the influence from the scene and tattoos and put them into your wardrobe.