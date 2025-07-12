HATEBREED's WAYNE LOZINAK To Undergo Craniotomy Following Brain Tumor Diagnosis

HATEBREED guitarist Wayne Lozinak has offered another update on his health, a month after he left the band's European tour following a brain tumor diagnosis.

On Friday (July 11),Wayne took to his Instagram to write: "Hello! Just wanted to give another update for those that are interested. First off, I still feel fine. Haven't had any episodes again like the first one I had after Download fest, so that's good. Also on medication at the moment, that's supposed to help with that not happening again.

"2nd, I have a few more appointments at the medical offices to get ready for surgery, which is scheduled for August, 4th," he continued. "I will be getting a craniotomy, which they basically will be cutting into my skull over my left ear, taking the tumor out, then patching everything back up. Something like that……you can google more on it, if you'd like to know what it actually involves if you want.

"Not sure how long it will take to recover, but they said probably will be a minimum of at least 6 weeks. It's different for everyone, so only time will tell…..But, I will be back out there as soon as I feel like I can, and of course if they tell me it's safe to do so!!! Will keep you informed as that time approaches.

"Thank you all again, for the amount of positivity being thrown my way!!!" Wayne added. "It feels good and is really appreciated!"

When Lozinak's brain tumor diagnosis was first announced on June 17, HATEBREED wrote in a statement: "On the night of June 14th, while at Download Festival, Wayne began experiencing mild symptoms that raised concerns of a possible stroke. Out of an abundance of caution, he sought medical attention the following day upon arriving in Lille, France. After undergoing a CT scan at the ER, doctors discovered a brain tumor, leading to his immediate admission for further testing.

"Following a thorough 24-hour evaluation, including an MRI, it was determined that the tumor is a benign meningioma—a slow-growing mass that has likely been present for years. We are immensely relieved that Wayne's diagnosis is the best possible outcome given the circumstances.

"Wayne will be returning to the U.S. to prepare for surgery and focus on rest and recovery. His strength and resilience remain unwavering, and he is determined to return to HATEBREED as soon as he is able. We appreciate all the love and support from fans, friends, and the music community during this time."

In the meantime, HATEBREED has continued its European and American tours, with touring bassist Matt Bachand stepping in on guitar, and Carl Schwartz of FIRST BLOOD and TERROR joining the group on bass duties.

Lozinak has been a key part of HATEBREED's sound since rejoining the band in 2009.

This past April, HATEBREED announced it was resurrecting the beloved and annual "Summer Slaughter" tour for 2025, which kicked off on July 8 in St. Petersburg, Florida and will run through July 28 in Grand Rapids. Support for this year's run will include FUGITIVE, GRIDIRON, INCITE, ESCUELA GRIND and SNUFFED ON SIGHT on select dates.

HATEBREED celebrated its 30th anniversary with a North American tour last fall. Support on the trek came from CARCASS, HARMS WAY and CRYPTA.

HATEBREED has released eight studio albums and has consistently sold-out shows the world over. Over the course of its career, the band has gone from playing basements and backyards to being a featured attraction on countless festivals like Graspop Metal Meeting, Ozzfest, Warped and Download.

To date, HATEBREED has sold over 1.5 million albums in North America alone.

Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer