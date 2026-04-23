HEATHEN Releases Cover Version Of Early 1990s PSYCHOSIS Song 'Twist Of Faith'

San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal veterans HEATHEN have released another deep-dive cover of their members' musical history to celebrate their signing to Napalm Records. The new single, "Twist Of Faith", was originally released by PSYCHOSIS in 1992 as the opening track of that band's album "Lifeforce", featuring HEATHEN members Kragen Lum and Jason Mirza. Now that it has been "HEATHEN-ized," the song comes as a demonstration of power in its own obscure right, for long-term fans and modern thrash enthusiasts alike.

HEATHEN comments: "Let's keep things rolling with new music for 2026! 'Twist Of Faith' is another early 1990s-era song that we gave the HEATHEN treatment. Demo collectors may have heard the original PSYCHOSIS recording of the song (with Kragen Lum on guitar and Jason Mirza on bass),but we've added some new elements and taken it to the next level!

"We have another 15 songs in various stages of production right now so enjoy the 'Never A God' 12" maxi single with 'Twist Of Faith' and get ready for the new album (and more)."

Watch the official music video for "Twist Of Faith" below.

HEATHEN emerged from the San Francisco scene in 1984, leading the Bay Area thrash metal scene in the band's early years. "Breaking The Silence" (1987) and "Victims Of Deception" (1991) are staples of West Coast metal. After a few years of hiatus, they returned in 2001.

This past February, HEATHEN announced its new deal with Napalm Records by releasing the first of two rather obscure tracks from other bands the members were involved with. Up first was "Never A God", title track of LAUGHING DEAD's first demo. The band was fronted by HEATHEN vocalist David White in the early 1990s.

HEATHEN commented on "Never A God": "We're going to start this new partnership with Napalm Records off with a bang and give you something new to listen to while we continue to work on the new HEATHEN album. With that in mind, we recorded a couple of classic Bay Area thrash tracks originally written by other bands that we played with in the early 1990s. The demo collectors out there may have heard these songs before, but they'll be new to most of you. The first single is 'Never A God', originally recorded in demo form (with David White on vocals) by LAUGHING DEAD."

"Never A God" track listing:

01. Never A God

02. Twist Of Faith

HEATHEN is often credited — alongside exodus, testament, forbidden, death angel and VIO-LENCE — as one of the leaders of the Bay Area thrash metal scene of the mid-to-late 1980s. They have gone through several lineup changes over the years, but still having the foundation of David White on vocals and Kragen Lum on guitar, with Kragen filling in for Gary Holt in EXODUS whenever Holt was touring with SLAYER.

To date, HEATHEN has released four studio albums: "Breaking the Silence" (1987),"Victims Of Deception" (1991),"The Evolution Of Chaos" (2009) and "Empire Of The Blind" (2020).HEATHEN's debut album, "Breaking The Silence", sold well over 100,000 copies worldwide, and the band's latest album, "Empire Of The Blind", hit Top 40 in the charts in Germany, Hungary as well as charting elsewhere around the globe in places like Scotland.

HEATHEN is:

David R. White - Vocals

Kragen Lum - Guitars

Kyle Edissi - Guitars

Jason Mirza - Bass

Blake Anderson - Drums

Photo credit: Ty Fox