HELIX Shares Music Video For New Recording Of 'Rock You' Featuring PHIL X, BRENT FITZ And TODD KERNS

Last month, Crown X Recordings, Canada's premier reissue label, announced the release of "Helix 50 - The Best Of", a career-spanning collection celebrating five decades of one of Canada's most legendary hard rock bands. The compilation features an all-star re-recording of HELIX's multi-platinum hit "Rock You", alongside international chart-toppers from their major label debut "No Rest For The Wicked" (1983),through to "Vagabond Bones" (2009). An all-new track completes the circle. Using cutting-edge audio technology, every track has been expertly remastered for both CD and vinyl at Iguana Recording Studios in Toronto, Ontario for a new sonic experience.

The official music video for the all-star recording of "Rock You" — featuring founding vocalist Brian Vollmer and longtime bassist Daryl Gray, along with special guests Phil X (BON JOVI),Brent Fitz (Slash),and Todd Kerns (Slash) — can be seen below. The track is available for streaming in both stereo and Dolby Atmos.

HELIX's newest studio track "Stand Up" will be released on all streaming platforms Friday, May 18.

"Helix 50 - The Best Of" is a definitive collection including the classic remastered hits "Heavy Metal Love", "Deep Cuts The Knife", "Wild In The Streets", "Running Wild In The 21st Century", "Good To The Last Drop (Radio Version)" and "Animal Inside". Additionally, unplugged versions of "(Make Me Do) Anything You Want", "The Kids Are All Shakin'" and "Dream On" have been remixed for a fresh, updated sound. Released in both CD and LP format, the CD version includes the bonus tracks "That Day Is Gonna Come", "Sleeping' In The Dog House Again", featuring Kim Mitchell, and "Look Me Straight In The Heart", a duet with Lee Aaron.

Fans will be able to order a Deluxe Signed Bundle exclusively through the band's webstore starting Wednesday, May 21. This edition is limited to 300 units and comes in a special gatefold format that holds both the CD and 180g marble color vinyl. This hand signed bundle also includes a record slip mat, a "Helix 50" guitar pick and a "Helix 50" can koozie.

Standard single CD and LP versions will be available in retail stores this July.

The band will celebrate the release of "Helix 50 - The Best Of" with a special unplugged show on Wednesday, May 21, as part of the McBowl Concert Series, an annual charity event in Mississauga, Ontario. Brian Vollmer and Daryl Gray will be joined by former HELIX guitarist Sean Kelly, who will also host a retrospective discussion on the band's history. Before the performance, Vollmer will launch "Helix 50 - The Best Of" via a livestream event, sharing stories from the band's iconic career.

"Helix 50 - The Best Of" track listing:

01. Rock You (2025)

02. Heavy Metal Love (2025 Remastered)

03. Deep Cuts The Knife (2025 Remastered)

04. Wild In The Streets (2025 Remastered)

05. Running Wild In The 21st Century (2025 Remastered)

06. (Make Me Do) Anything You Want (2025 Unplugged)

07. The Kids Are All Shakin' (2025 Unplugged)

08. Animal Inside (2025 Remastered)

09. Good To The Last Drop (Radio Version)

10. Stand Up (2025 Remastered)

11. Dream On (2025 Unplugged)

CD Bonus Tracks

12. That Day Is Gonna Come

13. Sleepin' in the Dog House Again

14. Look Me Straight In The Heart

HELIX was formed in 1974 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. In 1976, the twin-guitar attack of Brent "The Doctor" Doerner and Paul Hackman joined the band, helping shape the group's signature sound. After releasing two independent albums, HELIX signed with Capitol Records, launching their major-label career with "No Rest For The Wicked" (1983),featuring the breakout hit "Heavy Metal Love". The band gained further international success with "Walkin' The Razor's Edge" (1984),driven by their iconic anthem "Rock You", which received major MTV airplay, along with a controversial X-rated version of the video.

Throughout the 1980s, HELIX continued to release acclaimed albums and tour worldwide, sharing stages with KISS, ALICE COOPER, MOTÖRHEAD and Ian Gillan. Despite the tragic loss of guitarist Paul Hackman in 1992, Brian Vollmer carried the HELIX torch forward, working with various top-tier musicians, including members of BRIGHTON ROCK, KILLER DWARFS, HAREM SCAREM and CRASH KELLY.

HELIX's legacy was further cemented in 2003 when they were humorously featured in an episode of the "Trailer Park Boys" television show sparking renewed interest in their music. In 2005, Vollmer released the book "Gimme An R!", documenting his life on the road and in the studio. In 2010, Vollmer released "Smash Hits…Unplugged", an acoustic reimagining of HELIX classics, some of which are now featured on this latest compilation.

Today, HELIX continues to tour and record, with "Helix 50 - The Best Of" serving as a monument to their enduring legacy.