HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Releases New Single 'All My Friends' Featuring JERIS JOHNSON

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD returns today with "All My Friends", featuring Jeris Johnson, a venomous new single that slams the band's signature rap-rock attack into a world of monsters, spectacle, pressure, and consequence. Out now via Sumerian Records, the track is another major anthem built for the Undead Army and serves to further cement the band's new, unstoppable era since signing with the globally renowned independent label.

"All My Friends" sees HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD delivering the razor-sharp, combustible energy that has defined their most enduring anthems. The track pairs arena-conquering vocal hooks with rapid-fire vocal exchanges, lacing its huge chorus with images of monsters, holy water, choppers, bright lights, burning days, and the uneasy cost of chasing glory. There is a sinister, theatrical charge to the song, with Jeris Johnson adding his own edge and pushing HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD's collision of rap, rock, and heavy music into a darker lane.

Watch the visualizer for "All My Friends" below.

"All My Friends" follows HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD's recent run of single releases since signing with Sumerian Records, including "Hollywood Forever", "Savior" and "1x1". Together, the tracks have marked a renewed chapter for HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, one that has reintroduced their iconic masks, further sharpened their creative identity, and carried the band into one of the most successful stretches of their career.

"Hollywood Forever", the band's October 2024 Sumerian Records debut, set the tone for this new era, cracking 20.3 million cross-platform streams and peaking at No. 18 at Active Rock radio. "Savior" followed in June 2025, pulling the band in a more emotionally exposed direction, before "1x1" arrived in March 2026 with a sample of SLAYER's legendary "Raining Blood" riff and the sound of a band still dominating a genre, almost two decades into their career.

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD heads into the release with over 3.8 billion all-time streams and a global fanbase that has followed them from their masked MySpace-era explosion to sold-out shows, festival stages, and a continually evolving catalogue that refuses to slow down or pull punches. Seventeen years after their debut album "Swan Songs", the band are still finding new ways to sound dangerous and innovative.

"All My Friends" arrives as HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD gears up to lay waste to the global summer festival circuit. The band will play Welcome To Rockville in Daytona, Florida next weekend before heading to Europe to play a swathe of huge festivals. including Download, Rock Am Ring, Rock Im Park, Nova Rock and Graspop Metal Meeting. They will then return to the U.S. for Inkcarceration in Mansfield, Ohio, Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, Les Grandes Fêtes TELUS 2026 and Rock La Cauze in Quebec, Canada and Rocklahoma in Pryor, Oklahoma.