HYPOCRISY And PAIN's PETER TÄGTGREN Is 'Not Interested' In Using A.I. For Songwriting: 'I Don't Need To; I Have Ideas'

In a new interview with Poland's Noise Magazine, Swedish producer and multi-instrumentalist Peter Tägtgren (HYPOCRISY, PAIN) weighed in on a debate about people using an A.I. (artificial intelligence) music generator as a tool to create melodies, harmonies and rhymes based on artificial intelligence (A.I.) algorithms and machine learning (M.L.) models. Asked if he has personally used A.I. during his songwriting process, Peter said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Nope. I know sometimes [social media users go] on our Instagram or Facebook and [post] A.I. stuff, and I see people [going], 'Well, no, no.' … They hate it. But, no, I never even thought about doing that. I don't need to — I have ideas. And that's the whole point of writing — to get your ideas out.

"Those, those tools are for — I don't know — truck drivers who want to write their own music," Peter explained. "Just in particular, anything except a musician — it's good tools for them to write, 'Oh, my brother's birthday. It's [his] 40th birthday. I need to write him a song.' Okay, A.I. 'Happy birthday,' blah, blah, blah. I think it's more a tool for that. But, of course, I'm sure there's other people who's trying to write music in the band. But I never tried, so… I am not interested."

Asked what his opinion is of artists using album covers which were generated by artificial intelligence (A.I.),Peter said: "Whatever works. It's up to every person, I think, to decide what they wanna do. Like I said, I wanna stay away from A.I. as long as I can, put it that way. And there's a lot of talent out there that can [come up with] really cool covers for you — without A.I."

Tägtgren has a rich history in music. He is the leader and co-creator of the legendary death metal band HYPOCRISY, co-creator and music author of the project LINDEMANN (albums "Skills In Pills" and "Frau Und Mann"),and owner of Abyss Studio (Sweden),where he produces many world-renowned metal bands and albums, among which are AMON AMARTH, AMORPHIS, CELTIC FROST, DARK FUNERAL, DESTRUCTION, DIMMU BORGIR, IMMORTAL, Joe Lynn Turner, MARDUK, POSSESSED, SABATON and SEPTICFLESH.