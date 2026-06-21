I PREVAIL Is Preparing To Release New Song 'Paradise': 'There's Something Cool We Did With It', Says ERIC VANLERBERGHE

In a new interview with Australia's Wall Of Sound, I PREVAIL vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe confirmed that he and his bandmates are preparing to release a new single called "Paradise". Eric stated about the track (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's got some singing. It's got some screaming. It's got some special... I don't wanna give too much away, but there's something cool we did with it, and I can't wait for people to hear it. But, yeah, it's coming up quick, and I'm excited for people to see what we're cooking."

Asked what it was about this song that made I PREVAIL decide to leave it off the band's latest album, "Violent Nature", which was issued last September via Fearless Records, Eric said: "Honestly, we wrote it after the record was done. What's been great about this last few years is, in the past we would tour, tour, tour, and then go, 'Okay, we're gonna take some time off and work on a record.' And the last few years, honestly, having Jon [Eberhard], our bassist, be our producer, we've been able to go, 'All right, let's start demoing some stuff. Let's rent a studio and just start working on some stuff.' We were over in Europe, and, 'Oh, okay.' We got a big hotel room. We can just jam in the room for a little bit and start working on ideas and just be more fluid and more creative on the spot rather than go, 'Okay, we gotta lock down and sit down and work for six weeks to do something.' So, as soon as 'Violent Nature' was out, we were already just keeping the muscle of creativity fresh and continuing writing. And we got stuff that I don't know if it'll ever come out, but it's just fun to create and write and keep that muscle flexing."

Regarding the fan response to "Violent Nature", which marked a major turning point for I PREVAIL as they ushered in a new chapter, with Vanlerberghe as the only lead singer tackling both clean and unclean vocals, Eric said: "I've seen some comments and heard some… When I've met up with some fans or run into people, they're, like, 'Man, really, really excited to see that you guys went a little heavier and kept the melodic.'

"It was a fun challenge when we were writing the record to, like, how can we push the boundaries of heavy and also still keep I PREVAIL what I PREVAIL is known for?" he continued. "I like to think that we write off-the-wall stuff, but also are able to write a big chorus, just write a big rock song, and it's been fun to push the boundaries on each side of it all."

Brian Burkheiser had handled the clean vocals in I PREVAIL since the band's formation but was forced to step away from the group's touring activities due to his battle with Eagle's syndrome, a condition associated with the elongation of the styloid process or calcification of the stylohyoid ligament, clinically characterized by throat and neck pain, radiating into the ear. In Burkheiser's absence, co-vocalist/growler Vanlerberghe had handled the bulk of the singing in I PREVAIL, with the help of guitarist Dylan Bowman. On May 15, 2025, the band announced it had parted ways with Burkheiser after 10 years together.

"Any type of, for lack of better words, a breakup, it's a struggle. It's tough to go through," Vanlerberghe told Australia's Blunt about the split with Burkheiser. "But we've just been focused on the music and focused on the fans and making sure that we're out and still playing these shows, playing these songs and continue to write music that people can relate to. The first tour or two it was a learning curve to go out there and to be the only guy running the show. And it's been a learning experience, but overall it's been fairly smooth."

In October 2024, I PREVAIL released an expanded edition of its 2022 album "True Power", featuring one new song and three reimagined tracks. The updated version included the new single "Hate This Song", the band's collaborative track with ALL TIME LOW, along with reimagined versions of the album singles "Bad Things", "There's Fear In Letting Go" and "Deep End".

Rising to an arena level and receiving two Grammy nominations — "Best Rock Album" for "Trauma", and "Best Metal Performance" for "Bow Down" — I PREVAIL saw its "Hurricane" single top Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in 2020, officially the top song on U.S. rock radio at the time. A number of their singles have since been certified gold and platinum, and they have been praised by press far and wide, including Forbes, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter and NPR.