SID WILSON Fired From SLIPKNOT

According to TMZ.com, Sid Wilson, turntablist for the multi-platinum, Grammy-winning metal icons SLIPKNOT, has been officially fired from the band.

A source close to SLIPKNOT and with direct knowledge told the tabloid site that Sid was notified late Friday afternoon (July 31) that he's been permanently kicked out of the Iowa-based metal act.

It's presently unclear what led to Wilson's dismissal from SLIPKNOT.

Sid had been a DJ for SLIPKNOT since 1998.

In May 2022, Sid and his now-former fiancée Kelly Osbourne — daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne — announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together. Sidney was born in November 2022 and shares both of his parents' last names.

Sid started dating Kelly in 2022, after being good friends for a number of years, and in July 2025, it was announced that Wilson and Osbourne got engaged at BLACK SABBATH's farewell show, just weeks before Ozzy's death.

This past March, it was reported that Kelly and Sid had split. They were said to have quietly ended their engagement weeks earlier according to the Daily Mail. They were last pictured together at the Grammy Awards in February.

A member of SLIPKNOT, who use numerical stage names, ranging from 0 to 8, Wilson was known as #0, producing sound effects and background noises for the group's music.

Since the 2000s, Wilson had also occasionally toured as under the name DJ Starscream, which derives from the "Transformers" character of the same name.

In 2008, during SLIPKNOT's "All Hope Is Gone" tour, Wilson shattered both his heels after diving off the stage while performing in Washington.

Sid Wilson press photo courtesy of Big Hassle Media / Vomit Face Records