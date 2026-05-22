ILLUMISHADE, Featuring ELUVEITIE Members, Returns With New Single 'Paralyzed'

Swiss modern metal outfit ILLUMISHADE, featuring ELUVEITIE vocalist Fabienne Erni and guitarist Jonas Wolf, has released a new single, "Paralyzed". A dark, pulsating testament to the group's originality, the song plants its undeniable hook immediately before a crushing, whammy-ridden riff takes you under its somber wings. ILLUMISHADE singer Fabienne Erni steps into the light draped in melancholy before unleashing her trademark vocal grandeur — reminding us why we fell in love with this band in the first place.

Fabienne states: "We've come to a point of stepping out of the cocoon. It feels like a soft revolution led us to this version of ILLUMISHADE — defying comparisons to other contemporary metal bands. It's essentially our very own thing."

Lyrically, "Paralyzed" taps into the state of not being able to let go of a love once lost, making it a hymn for the broken-hearted. And it wouldn't be a true ILLUMISHADE song without a hint of hope woven in somewhere.

Adds ILLUMISHADE guitarist Jonas Wolf: "We found a place where a towering heaviness meets a soothing kind of melancholia. We're curious to see where this song will lead us next."

Founded in 2019 in Zürich by Erni and Wolf, both members of Celtic folk metal giants ELUVEITIE, ILLUMISHADE released two full-length albums and toured extensively across Europe and North America before making a deliberate decision to return to full independence. "Paralyzed" is the first statement of that new era, completed by the cinematic depth of award-winning film composer Mirjam Skal on keys, Yannick Urbanczik on bass and Marc Friedrich on drums.

What began as a project between two established musicians gradually revealed itself as something far greater, leading to the release of ILLUMISHADE's debut album, "Eclyptic: Wake Of Shadows" (2020). The record spectacularly showcased what ILLUMISHADE were capable of — a sweeping blend of cinematic grandeur, majestic melodies and virtuoso musicianship that was entirely their own, brought to life in no small part by the orchestral imagination of award-winning film composer Mirjam Skal.

Over time, that vision was refined and sharpened into something more modern and more focused, without ever losing their unmistakable signature sound. The release of their sophomore album, "Another Side Of You" (2024),through Napalm Records sent them on their way to touring across Europe and the U.S., winning over audiences' hearts along the way. When that chapter reached its natural conclusion, the band made a deliberate choice to return to full independence, the same foundation that had seen them build a loyal following from the ground up.

2026 sees ILLUMISHADE emerge from their creative cocoon and take matters fully into their own hands. Their latest single "Paralyzed" stands tall as a new blueprint for all things to come, its whammy-driven signature riff towering over a driving groove while a profoundly dark yet tender vocal melody tells its tale of being chained to a love once lost.

ILLUMISHADE is:

Fabienne Erni - Vocals

Jonas Wolf - Guitar

Mirjam Skal - Keys

Yannick Urbanczik - Bass

Marc Friedrich - Drums