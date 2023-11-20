IN FLAMES, ARCH ENEMY And SOILWORK Announce 'Rising From The North' 2024 European Tour

Three of Sweden's most iconic metal bands, IN FLAMES, ARCH ENEMY and SOILWORK are teaming up for a European tour titled "Rising From The North". The lineup promises an unforgettable night of Swedish metal mayhem.

Anders Fridén from IN FLAMES stated: "Couldn't be more excited to announce this tour. It's been a long time coming and we are finally back together again on stage with our friends in ARCH ENEMY and SOILWORK. We plan to bring you an unforgettable night of melody and mayhem! This is some of Sweden's finest — a tour you simply should not miss!!!"

Michael Amott from ARCH ENEMY adds: "Check this Swedish metal extravaganza across Europe in 2024! We go way back with IN FLAMES and SOILWORK to the very early days of ARCH ENEMY and honestly couldn't be happier to announce this run with our Swedish comrades. This tour is going to be a special one!!!"

Björn Strid from SOILWORK states: "Finally we can release the great news of one of the greatest tour line ups to hit the streets in at least a decade! We are super excited and we are pretty damn sure that this is a tour that a lot of people have been longing for. We go way back with both ARCH ENEMY and IN FLAMES, so prepare yourself for an absolute legendary Swedish melodic metal assault!"

The "Rising From The North" tour is a celebration of Swedish metal. IN FLAMES, ARCH ENEMY and SOILWORK represent the past, present, and future of the genre. Fans can expect an immersive experience that goes beyond the traditional concert format.

For the ultimate fan experience, exclusive VIP packages are available, offering unparalleled access to the bands, exclusive merchandise, and a chance to witness soundchecks. This is a rare opportunity to get up close and personal with the musicians who have shaped the landscape of Swedish metal.

Tickets will go on general sale this Friday, November 24 at 9 a.m. GMT / 10 a.m. CET. The exclusive pre-sale launches this Wednesday, November 22 at 9 a.m. GMT / 10 a.m. CET. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to ensure they don't miss out on this historic gathering of metal giants.

"Rising From The North" tour 2024 featuring IN FLAMES, ARCH ENEMY and SOILWORK:

Oct. 03 - UK - Glasgow - O2 Academy

Oct. 04 - UK - Manchester - Manchester Academy

Oct. 05 - UK - Birmingham - O2 Academy

Oct. 06 - UK - London - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

Oct. 08 - FR - Paris - Olympia

Oct. 09 - LU - Esch-sur-Alzette - Rockhal

Oct. 11 - DE - Hamburg - Sporthalle

Oct. 12 - DE - Düsseldorf - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

Oct. 13 - NL - Den Bosch - Mainstage

Oct. 15 - CH - Zurich - The Hall

Oct. 16 - IT - Milan - Alcatraz

Oct. 18 - DE - Stuttgart - Schleyer-Halle

Oct. 19 - DE - Frankfurt - Jahrhunderthalle

Oct. 20 - DE - Munich - Zenith

Oct. 22 - AT - Vienna - Gasometer

Oct. 23 - HU - Budapest - Barba Negra

Oct. 25 - CZ - Prague - Sportovni Hala Fortuna

Oct. 26 - DE - Dresden - Messe

Oct. 27 - DE - Berlin - Columbiahalle

Oct. 29 - NO - Oslo - Spektrum

Oct. 31 - SE - Malmö - Malmö Arena

Nov. 01 - SE - Gothenburg - Scandinavium

Nov. 02 - SE - Stockhom - Hovet

Nov. 03 - SE - Sundsvall - Nordichallen

Nov. 05 - FI - Helsinki - Ice Hall

IN FLAMES' latest album, "Foregone", was released in February via Nuclear Blast. According to a press release, the LP "combines the greatest aggressive, metallic, and melodic strengths of their landmark records with the seasoned songwriting of their postmodern era."

"Foregone" was the second IN FLAMES album with Paul and drummer Tanner Wayne, the first with ex-MEGADETH guitarist Chris Broderick, and the third with Grammy-winning producer Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, THREE DAYS GRACE). Mike Plotnikoff (ALL THAT REMAINS, WARBRINGER) engineered at Benson's West Valley Recording Studios. Joe Rickard (10 YEARS, STARSET, DIAMANTE),who played drums for IN FLAMES from 2016 through 2019, handled mixing duties.

ARCH ENEMY released its latest record, "Deceivers", last year to critical acclaim.

ARCH ENEMY played its first post-pandemic show at the opening date of "The North American Siege 2022" tour with BEHEMOTH and NAPALM DEATH on April 16, 2022 at The Marquee in Tempe, Arizona.

Amott previously stated about "Deceivers": "Having just celebrated our 25th anniversary as a group and now releasing our 11th studio album, one could easily assume that we would be cruising along and going through the motions at this point. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth when it comes to ARCH ENEMY and our new album, 'Deceivers'.

"It is, without a doubt, always a challenge to raise the bar each time in both the songwriting and production side of things, and it can feel a bit daunting before we get into it. But once we do get started and fully immerse ourselves in the creative process, it's really like there is nothing else in the world and we are very focused. And believe it or not, for the most part, we have a ton of fun making this music! Creating 'Deceivers' was no different. Once again we shut out the outside world and went deep into the artistic zone. I believe we pulled out some really interesting musical and lyrical themes this time, a few things might even raise an eyebrow or two — while retaining all the signature elements of the band. In the end, it's ARCH ENEMY at full speed and power."