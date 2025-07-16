IN THIS MOMENT Releases New Song And Video 'Heretic' Featuring KIM DRACULA

For those who like dark and intense music with a distinctive point of view, IN THIS MOMENT have always supplied the goods, and their new single "Heretic (Feat. Kim Dracula)" is as uncompromising as ever. It combines haunting modern soundscapes, ferocious vocals, and a doomsday metal assault, with unflinching lyrics like "I am not your pain or your remedy/I am not your faith or your vanity/I don't want your gold or your filth/That you give and you take."

"Heretic (feat. Kim Dracula)" marks the first new music to be released from the Grammy Award-nominated Los Angeles band's upcoming as-yet-untitled ninth album and debut for Better Noise Music (exact release date to be announced).

"We are so excited to unveil our new song 'Heretic', featuring the incomparable Kim Dracula," the members of IN THIS MOMENT said in a collective statement. "From the first time we heard that incredible voice, we knew we wanted to collaborate. We cannot wait for the world to hear what happens when we join forces on a song like 'Heretic'."

The release of "Heretic (Feat. Kim Dracula)" coincides with IN THIS MOMENT's "Hell Hath No Fury" tour with WARGASM and Kat Von D and THE PRETTY WILD launching today (July 16) in Green Bay, Wisconsin and lasting through August 16 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Along the tour route, IN THIS MOMENT will make appearances at the Inkcarceration festival in Mansfield, Ohio on July 20.

Later this year, the 23-city "Black Mass" tour featuring special guests DAYSEEKER on select dates, THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT and DED commences on September 18 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, making stops across the U.S., including in Dallas and Atlanta as well as a hometown show, before wrapping in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on October 24.

In a recent interview with The Mistress Carrie Podcast, IN THIS MOMENT singer Maria Brink and guitarist Chris Howorth spoke about the progress of the songwriting and recording sessions for the follow-up to the band's 2023 album "Godmode". Maria said: "We're working on the [new] album. It's just about done. We only probably have, like, two songs left. We thought we were done, and then we kind of had to step away and look back, and it just feels like it needs a little bit more. But we're still gonna actually be releasing a new song soon."

Brink continued: "We wanna get new music out. When you tour for a living and you're out there and you're doing things, you wanna play new music, you wanna bring new energy to the crowds and to everybody. So we will be dropping a new song very soon with a guest vocalist that we can't announce yet, but it's somebody I love and have been inspired by recently. So we're excited for everyone to hear something coming very soon. And yeah, the album is pretty much done. We only have about two more songs left. So we're trying to get it all dialed in. And we don't wanna rush it. We wanna make it the best it can be. And we'll just release songs until the album's ready, 'cause we want it to really be something we're proud of."

Added Chris: "Yeah, we're excited too, because we're on Better Noise [Music] now and they're kind of doing all of our songs and all of our planning and how we roll things out. So we will be releasing songs until the album is ready, which is something kind of new for us, just kind of releasing standalone songs like that."

Howorth went on to call the upcoming IN THIS MOMENT single "a face melter", with Brink saying: "We feel really good and strong about the first [track that we will be putting out]. And so that's what we wanted to lead with. It's really heavy. We wanted to come out with a lot of electricity and make it insane. And then we'll figure out what comes next."

Formed in 2005, IN THIS MOMENT's current lineup includes Brink, Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel and drummer Kent Diimmel.

To date, in addition to the gold-selling album "Blood" (2012),the quintet has garnered six gold and platinum singles, followed by a trifecta of Top 25 entries on the Billboard 200 with "Black Widow" (2014) and "Ritual" (2017). With a total stream tally well past 200 million as of 2020, "Ritual" elevated them to new creative and critical peaks as well. Between selling out headline tours coast to coast, the group performed in arenas everywhere alongside DISTURBED and appeared at countless festivals from Lollapalooza to Sonic Temple. Along the way, they assembled their seventh full-length, the aptly titled "Mother" (Roadrunner Records) with longtime trusted collaborator Kevin Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH). Whereas "Ritual" hinted at a bluesy sonic sorcery, "Mother" breathes the activating mantra of an unbreakable spell, commenced on first single "The In-Between".

In 2022, the band released "Blood 1983" (BMG),a reimagined EP commemorating the tenth anniversary of "Blood". Then in 2023, the longtime staples of heavy music released their eighth studio album "Godmode" (BMG),a 10-song record featuring the powerful lead single "The Purge", the band's stunning cover of Björk's "Army Of Me", the collaborative track "Damaged" which features Spencer Charnas of ICE NINE KILLS, and "I Would Die For You", which appears on the soundtrack for "John Wick: Chapter 4".

Photo credit: Joe Cotela