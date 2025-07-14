INTO ETERNITY's Long-Awaited New Album Is 'Almost Done'

In a new interview with The Metal Voice, INTO ETERNITY guitarist/backing vocalist Tim Roth and singer Stu Block spoke about the progress of the songwriting and recording sessions for the band's new studio album. Tim said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, all of our albums recently, we've all worked with [the label] M-Theory Audio. I don't know what we're gonna do with this new album. We're self-financing the new album. It's been a long process; this has been going on for years now, really. All we have left is four songs for bass. All my guitars, drums, everything is all done. Basically, yeah, there's not much left. Stu's vocals will be the last thing here. So, yeah, 10 new songs. There may be 12 songs, 'cause we have a couple bonus songs as well. But, yeah, the album's almost done, pretty much."

Asked about the musical direction of the new INTO ETERNITY material, Tim said: "Yeah, it's gonna be all the heavy groove riffs, some, of course, tremolo picking riffs, a lot of acoustic stuff, amazing progressive drumming, off-time signatures, clean vocals, death vocals, fast soloing, double bass, and catchy courses. All 10 songs all have a very catchy chorus. Every single song will be catchy — as far as what I consider catchy. And this is our seventh album, so people will just have to trust us on this one… But, yeah, the new album is definitely on the way here."

Added Stu: "The music breathes really good too. It's exactly what you would expect from INTO ETERNITY, really. And the cool thing about INTO ETERNITY, and I've talked to Tim about this before, and the whole band about this, is we can do whatever the heck we wanna do — to a certain extent. But we have a lot of rein to switch it up and do different things and explore different avenues and stuff. So I think it's gonna be really cool."

Regarding INTO ETERNITY's decision to independently finance the recording of the new album, Tim said: "Well, it's got nothing to do with money at all, because, yeah, the industry is what it is, and our band is only a certain level. So, no. I think we're in a position to do it, and we can do a lot of recording ourselves now. And like Stu said, he's got his studio [at home]. And I record at a place that is, like, 10 blocks away from me, and he's got $30,000 worth of preamps and I'm singing in a closet. And so, yeah, it's been fun. We can do a lot of stuff ourselves now. But that comes from — next year will be 30 years as a band, so, yeah, we've been doing this for so many years and playing our instruments for so many years, we instinctively just know what we like. We're all huge heavy metal fans. Really, I'm just a heavy metal fan, and I took it so far that I'm, like, 'Hey, I've gotta make my own band,' because I was just going crazy for heavy metal."

Stu concurred, saying: "We're all fans of metal and we're all fans of experimentation as well, I think, and just seeing where we can push the limits of what we can do and become better and all that. So I think this album will definitely push those limits as well, and I think it'll be really, really fun and it's gonna be a great experience. And we're gonna be able to get a lot out, a lot of emotion out, and like I said, from what I'm hearing, the album breathes in so many different ways organically that I think people will really dig it."

Stu went on to say that there is no tentative release date for the new INTO ETERNITY album at the moment. "That's the great thing about self-financing and not being on a label, I guess," he explained. "No one's breathing down our neck, [saying] we have to get it done by this date or whatever. So we just want it to be the best possible product that we can put out."

Added Tim: "Yeah, basically, M-Theory Audio, they've done a lot for us too, so I've gotta give them props for sure. They've just re-released a lot of our back catalog and on special-edition vinyl and stuff, so if anyone's interested they could just check out M-Theory Audio and they could always pick up our past albums with them. We were signed to Century Media for all those years and Marco [Barbieri] was the president, and he's the one, after he left Century Media, he made his own label. So that's M-Theory Audio. That's how we hooked up with Marco. So we've been dealing with Marco for over 20 years as well, maybe 22 years. This goes way back."

In August 2021, Stu announced his permanent return to his pre-ICED EARTH band INTO ETERNITY.

Block, who left INTO ETERNITY in 2011 and was replaced by Amanda Kiernan, broke the news of his official reunion with his former bandmates two days after he performed live with them at the Loud As Hell festival in Drumheller, Alberta, Canada.

Before joining INTO ETERNITY in 2005, Block began his musical career singing for various bands in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. After two albums with INTO ETERNITY, Block joined ICED EARTH in 2011, with whom he recorded three LPs: "Dystopia" (2011),"Plagues Of Babylon" (2014) and "Incorruptible" (2017).

Block and ICED EARTH bassist Luke Appleton quit the band in the wake of leader Jon Schaffer's involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot, with guitarist Jake Dreyer also believed to have departed.

INTO ETERNITY's most recent album, "The Sirens", was released in 2018.

INTO ETERNITY, one of the most respected names in progressive metal, will headline the inaugural ProgStorm festival in Montréal on August 9. This marks the band's highly anticipated return to the city, where they haven't performed in several years. Fans will be able to experience their unique fusion of progressive, death, and power metal, as INTO ETERNITY closes the first day of this one-of-a-kind event at Le Ministère.

INTO ETERNITY has a rich history with Montréal, having shared the stage with some of the biggest names in metal at the Bell Centre. In 2006, they performed during Gigantour alongside MEGADETH, OPETH, LAMB OF GOD and ARCH ENEMY, leaving an unforgettable mark on the Montréal metal scene. They returned in 2007 to perform again at the Bell Centre with DREAM THEATER and REDEMPTION, further solidifying their place in the legacy of progressive metal. Now, their long-awaited return to Montréal for ProgStorm is set to captivate fans in a more intimate setting, making this a truly special moment for the band and their loyal followers.

The ProgStorm festival, presented by The Progspace and organized by Metal Shed Productions and collaborators, will be Canada's first-ever festival dedicated entirely to the progressive metal genre. Scheduled for August 9-10, 2025, this festival is set to showcase a diverse range of progressive metal sub-genres, from the classic sounds to the most experimental and extreme.

Press photo courtesy of ClawHammer PR