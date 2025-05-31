IRON MAIDEN Manager Blasts 'Selfish' Fans Who Didn't Respect Request To Keep Phones In Pockets: 'I Wish You Nothing But A Very Sore Arm'

IRON MAIDEN manager Rod Smallwood has thanked the band's fans for coming out to the first two shows of the "Run For Your Lives" world tour, which kicked off on Tuesday, May 27 at Papp László Sportaréna in Budapest, Hungary. The concerts marked MAIDEN's first live appearances with new drummer Simon Dawson, who replaced longtime drummer Nicko McBrain last December.

On May 30, Smallwood shared the following statement via MAIDEN's official web site: "Well, what a way of starting this monumental tour with a couple of sold-out nights In Budapest. It was the perfect place to open this tour — a great venue, an incredible city, in fact, one of my favourites, and you very passionate Hungarian fans. And of course, not forgetting the travelling fans that came from far and very wide to experience the excitement of the big reveal! To see hundreds of fans and FC members in the aptly-named Heroes Square the day before the first show was fantastic as always.

"We were delighted to see the reaction and appreciation for the new production that has enabled everyone to experience these iconic songs in a way we've never been able to before. This was quite an operation to achieve but we will let you have more insight into that very soon.

"We also want to acknowledge the amazing welcome you gave Simon on his first shows with us. He felt your support from the start — and asks me to thank you all.

"A huge thank you to every one of you who kept your phones down, respected the band and your fellow fans, and embraced the show the way it's meant to be experienced — in the room with us. That was a great boost for us and the band appreciated it greatly. It is so much better when they can see you unencumbered and that drives them on without that distraction. For the selfish few that didn't and just had to keep videoing… I wish you nothing but a very sore arm!

"But they were few, and we do hope this support from fans, especially in the floor area in front of the sound desk, continues in Prague [on Saturday] and beyond. As I said before, by all means take the odd quick pic as a memento of a great night, but otherwise please keep your phone in your pocket.

"On we go now to the first huge outdoor show and another fantastic sold out crowd waiting for us. We're starting to hit our stride already and it's going to be some ride for these next couple of months.

"See you there."

The "Run For Your Lives" world tour marks 50 years since bassist Steve Harris formed MAIDEN in late 1975 and to celebrate this, fans are promised a very special setlist spanning the nine studio albums from "Iron Maiden" to "Fear Of The Dark", with the band's most spectacular and elaborate show ever.

The Budapest concerts will be followed by 31 further stadium, festival and arena shows around Europe. With over a million tickets already sold, and most shows sold out, fans are advised that additional tickets will be made available closer to the show — and on the day — with the release of venue and production holds.

Earlier this month, Smallwood took to MAIDEN web site to share a post titled "Put away your phones and get ready to Run For Your Lives!" in which he urged fans to experience the shows "in the moment" rather than on smaller screens at a later date.

"We really want fans to enjoy the shows first hand, rather than on their small screens," Smallwood wrote. "The amount of phone use nowadays diminishes enjoyment, particularly for the band who are on stage looking out at rows of phones, but also for other concertgoers.

"We feel that the passion and involvement of our fans at shows really makes them special, but the phone obsession has now got so out of hand that it has become unnecessarily distracting especially to the band. I hope fans understand this and will be sensible in severely limiting the use of their phone cameras out of respect for the band and their fellow fans."

"Run For Your Lives" world tour is one part of IRON MAIDEN's 50th-anniversary celebrations and will feature many fan "meet-up" events in the cities the band is playing. As was debuted successfully in Australia on the last tour, these will include Eddie's official pop-up dive bar which will be open for pre-show and post-show gatherings in 20 cities on the tour. They will be serving Trooper beer and Darkest Red wine, with food, exclusive merch and further entertainment. Details are available on ironmaiden.com. But please note the band will not be at these events. Additionally, there is both a feature-length documentary film coming to cinemas worldwide later this year, via Universal Pictures Content Group, and an official hardback book providing a magnificent visual celebration of 50 years of IRON MAIDEN, being published by Thames & Hudson. More details on both of these exciting releases will be announced soon.

Dawson previously played with Harris as a member of his BRITISH LION project.

McBrain played his last-ever gig with MAIDEN five months ago in São Paulo, Brazil.

The 72-year-old British musician, whose real name is Michael Henry McBrain, announced his retirement on December 7, 2024 in a statement on MAIDEN's web site and social media. He also said that night's concert at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil would mark his final show with the iconic heavy metal act.

Despite the fact that he was stepping away from touring, McBrain said that he would remain closely connected to IRON MAIDEN and continue to be involved in "a variety of projects" with the band, while also focusing on personal ventures and his existing businesses.

On December 8, 2024, IRON MAIDEN announced Dawson as its new touring drummer.