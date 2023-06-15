IRON MAIDEN Teams Up With THE OP GAMES For First-Ever 'Monopoly: Somewhere On Tour' Edition

Usaopoly (The Op Games),the board game and puzzle publisher behind iconic licensed games and best-selling party games Telestrations, Blank Slate and Hues And Cues, has teamed up with IRON MAIDEN, one of heavy metal's most prolific and influential bands of all time, and global leader in play Hasbro to bring fans the ultimate piece of tabletop memorabilia — Monopoly: Iron Maiden Somewhere On Tour.

Played by traditional Monopoly rules, players will buy, sell, and trade properties named after classic albums, including "The Number Of The Beast", "Brave New World", "Senjutsu" and more, to bankrupt their opponents and be the last one with Eddie-faced money to win. The notorious mascot also adorns the traditional Chance and Community Chest cards, aptly renamed "Feeling Lucky?" and "Open the Box," entertaining gamers and Troopers alike with instances of success ("Advance to nearest Maiden Goodies") and brushes with bad luck ("Bad weather... Ed Force One diverted"). Six custom sculpted pewter tokens also serve as miniature tributes to the band's records and gear, such as an Albatross, Amp Stack, Flying Helmet, Nicko's Drum Kit, Wasted Years Computer, and Steve's Bass.

"We're delighted to have been given the opportunity to have Monopoly get the full Eddie treatment," said Rod Smallwood, manager of IRON MAIDEN. "In true MAIDEN fashion, we commissioned our main tour artist, Akirant, to grace the board and the box lid with some of our most loved Eddies on tour. The game is full of our humor (who else would ransom Nicko's pal Sooty?),even the player pieces reflect our unique history (yeah, the impaled albatross!) and the weird and wonderful world we share with our fans and they have come to expect from us!"

Monopoly: Iron Maiden Somewhere On Tour releases hot on the trail of "The Future Past Tour 2023" currently traversing Europe through August. Fans in North America can join the IRON MAIDEN celebration this fall when the band brings heavy metal stateside at the Power Trip festival taking place in Indio, California this October, as well as three shows in western Canada.

"We're excited to add another prolific license to our line with the launch of Monopoly: Iron Maiden edition and provide fans with a new collectible that merges one of the greatest heavy metal bands of all time with Hasbro's timeless Fast-Dealing Property Trading Game," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op. "The IRON MAIDEN fandom shares a universal sense of camaraderie, and we love that we can provide them with an engaging game that highlights so many of the band's legendary shows and immaculate album art."

Monopoly: Iron Maiden Somewhere On Tour (MSRP: $44.99),the ultimate collectible game for IRON MAIDEN "Troopers," is available now from The Op Games. Follow along on social @TheOpGames and @IronMaiden for more about the game and latest announcements.

Monopoly first hit shelves in 1935 with the Racecar, Thimble, Boot, Top Hat, and Battleship among the original set of Monopoly tokens, while the Scottie Dog and Wheelbarrow were added in the early 1950s. Although the brand has evolved over the 87 years, the gameplay and iconography of the classic Monopoly game has remained unchanged, making it a timeless classic sure to be enjoyed by future generations. Today, Monopoly is the world's favorite family game brand and is enjoyed by more than one billion players in 114 countries across the globe.

Founded in east London in the mid-1970s by songwriter and bassist Steve Harris, IRON MAIDEN's decades-spanning career has made them one of the most revered and influential bands of all time. With over 100 million record sales, almost 2,500 live performances across 64 countries and 17 studio albums — including their latest, "Senjutsu", released in 2021 — IRON MAIDEN have remained fearlessly creative and dedicated to their legions of fans for almost half a century.

For more information, visit The Op Games.