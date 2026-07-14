IRON MAIDEN's Publishing And Master Music Rights, Name, Image And Likeness Rights Acquired By POPHOUSE

Pophouse Entertainment, the pioneering global entertainment and music investment firm, has formally announced its partnership with British heavy metal band IRON MAIDEN, acquiring a stake in the publishing and master music rights, and the name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights. Rooted in a shared creative vision, the partnership — which has been structured and developed over the last year between Pophouse and the band's co-manager Andy Taylor — will enable IRON MAIDEN to pursue new creative ventures that connect with existing fans as well as bringing their extensive catalogue to new audiences. Billboard reports that Pophouse has acquired a 50% "stake" in the assets; further terms were not disclosed.

After more than 50 years at the forefront of the metal and hard rock community, IRON MAIDEN remains one of the most enduring and influential bands in music history. Formed in East London in 1975 and with over 100 million records sold, 17 studio albums, major honors including Grammy, Brit and Ivor Novello awards, and more than 2,500 concerts across 64 countries, IRON MAIDEN's impact on the genre is unmatched.

As part of their recent Eddfest performance at Knebworth House, Pophouse and IRON MAIDEN launched their first creative collaboration: "The Infinite Dreams Museum Experience" celebrating 50 years of IRON MAIDEN history. Built and inspired by the band's iconic anniversary book, "Infinite Dreams", it places perennial mascot Eddie as a cornerstone of the band's career evolution. Eddfest at Knebworth was the chance to create an immersive "Maidenville" for fans, expanding the live experience through Eddie-themed attractions and interactive fan experiences.

The partnership extends beyond live experiences — Pophouse and IRON MAIDEN are collaborating on filming the band's ongoing "Run For Your Lives" world tour for a major cinematic project, while other future plans include expanding interactive fan experiences and developing a digital universe centered around Eddie.

Pophouse CEO Jessica Koravos said: "IRON MAIDEN is a band whose remarkable longevity and rich catalogue open up countless creative possibilities. With Pophouse's partnership, the band now has the investment and creative firepower to keep evolving for decades to come. It is a privilege to support IRON MAIDEN in this new chapter and to help carry their extraordinary legacy forward for the fans who have built this global community over the past 50 years."

Koravos added in a statement to Billboard: "We are 50-50 partners with the band, and the plan is that we're going to work together turbocharging MAIDEN's plans for the future.

"With Pophouse, we're always thinking around the visual identity," Koravos added. "There's lots of world-building that's possible both in [MAIDEN's] artwork, but also in the storytelling within the songs. The heavy metal genre, especially with the addition of Eddie, lends itself to a treatment potentially in the world of horror."

Pophouse fund managing partner and head of investments Johan Lagerlöf said: "IRON MAIDEN are not just a legendary band, they are one of the most powerful franchises in music history. Their songs, unique imagery, and live shows have inspired generations of dedicated fans across every continent and continue to attract new audiences, decade after decade. In a world of rapid technological advancements, we believe that IRON MAIDEN, together with us, is perfectly positioned to harness the opportunities this new era brings. We are humble but beyond excited to help shape the legacy of this unique cultural phenomenon."

IRON MAIDEN manager Rod Smallwood said: "I am very excited about our relationship with Pophouse and the ability we now have to pursue, facilitate, and finance our many plans and dreams quicker than we ever hoped. The interest in the band has never been bigger and this strategic partnership, which we've been quietly working together on now for over a year, has already had results with the progress on 'The Infinite Dreams' museum and the filming of the current show. The fans can be assured there is a great deal more to come for MAIDEN, and Eddie will rule, OK!!”

Dave Shack, managing director of Phantom Music and co-manager of IRON MAIDEN, said: "Rod and Andy have always encouraged and inspired us to take chances in developing Eddie and the worlds he inhabits, such as horror, gaming, or comic books. The band provides the cornerstone of what MAIDEN is — superlative music and incredible live shows, and the Phantom team have focused on developing parts of MAIDEN lore that we think our fans will embrace and enjoy. Such MAIDEN-related initiatives include an award-winning mobile game, a global fan club offering, a vibrant drinks business, books and comics and, of course, merchandising in all its forms. It's absolutely one of the greatest sandpits for a creative to play in — and Pophouse have already shown they belong in it. When an unexpected power failure threatened filming of our Paris concert for a major cinematic project, they moved quickly alongside us to mobilize a full crew at Eddfest and keep the project on track."

Pophouse acquires and develops brands within entertainment, specializing in music catalogue investments. The portfolio includes IRON MAIDEN, Tina Turner, KISS, Cyndi Lauper, Avicii and SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA. Unlike traditional entertainment IP investors, Pophouse creates value through artist-centric concept development and projects. With a proven track record of successful ventures — such as the "Avicii Experience", "ABBA The Museum", "Mamma Mia! The Party" and "ABBA Voyage", where Pophouse is the founding investor — Pophouse continues to redefine entertainment by pushing boundaries, embracing technology, and creating unforgettable experiences for fans worldwide.

Launched in 2014, Pophouse, which is the founding investor behind "ABBA Voyage", closed its debut fund, Pophouse Fund I, in March 2025, raising over $1.3 billion to invest in music catalogs and IP. KISS's deal with Pophouse, reported to be worth over $300 million, saw the company acquire the band's song catalog, name, image and likeness rights — including their iconic face paint designs — and their artist share of master recordings and publishing rights.

IRON MAIDEN were founded in 1975 by bassist Steve Harris and have grown to become one of the world's most celebrated bands. With a steady recording output beginning with their self-titled 1980 debut, they have released 17 studio albums, 13 live albums and 47 singles which have sold in excess of 100 million copies worldwide. They have played almost 2,500 live shows across 64 countries and were carried to some of these aboard Ed Force One, a Boeing 757 and then later a 747 piloted by singer Bruce Dickinson. They have been the recipients of a Grammy Award and a Brit Award, among many other accolades, most recently joining THE ROLLING STONES and PINK FLOYD with their very own Royal Mail stamp set. Their beer, Trooper Beer, is now in its twelfth year and has sold in excess of 40 million pints and is distributed in 68 countries including six local variants in USA, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Sweden and Australia. 2025 marked the band's official 50th year and the start of a two-year world tour titled "Run For Your Lives". There has also been a range of events and products including their first-ever official hardcover visual history book, "Infinite Dreams", and the widely acclaimed worldwide cinema release of the documentary film about the band, "Burning Ambition". 2026 also includes Eddfest — IRON MAIDEN's first dedicated festival — taking place in Knebworth, U.K., which features a host of artists playing and the unique "The Infinite Dreams Museum Experience".

Photo credit: John McMurtrie