PAUL RODGERS And GEEZER BUTLER Honored on 'Sound & Vision Live' Album Featuring MATT SORUM, GLENN HUGHES, COREY TAYLOR, Others

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame legends Paul Rodgers and Geezer Butler are honored on "Sound & Vision Live", a limited-edition all-star double vinyl album recorded during the inaugural Palm Springs Sound & Vision Awards at the historic Plaza Theatre on March 2, 2026.

Produced by Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, Grammy Award-winning drummer, songwriter and producer Matt Sorum, co-founder of Adopt The Arts Foundation, the album captures extraordinary performances honoring Rodgers and Butler while bringing together an all-star cast of musicians in support of music education.

Today, Adopt The Arts Foundation announced the release of "Sound & Vision Live", along with the official pre-sale and details for the "Sound & Vision Live" record-release celebration and concert film screenings, taking place Sunday, September 13, 2026, at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs.

The recording features performances by Paul Rodgers (FREE, BAD COMPANY) and Geezer Butler (BLACK SABBATH),joined by an all-star lineup including Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT),Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM),Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE),Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME),Charlie Starr (BLACKBERRY SMOKE),Phil X (BON JOVI),Steve Stevens (Billy Idol),Matt Sorum (GUNS N' ROSES, VELVET REVOLVER),Robert DeLeo (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS),Stevie Salas (Mick Jagger),Mike Mangan (THE CULT),and Paul Ill (Alicia Keys).

Every participating artist donated their time and talent in support of Adopt The Arts Foundation and its mission to restore and sustain music education in underserved public elementary schools.

"I never went into that night thinking we were making a record," said Matt Sorum. "I originally had the show recorded and filmed because I wanted to preserve the experience for myself. But when I listened back, I realized we had captured something truly magical — the energy in the room, the performances, and the spirit of all these incredible artists coming together for the kids. Through Experience Vinyl, we had an opportunity to turn that moment into something people could hold on to while raising meaningful support for music education."

The initial pressing will be limited to 2,000 double-vinyl albums, priced at $99.98.

Of the total pressing, 250 Plaza Theatre collector's editions will be available for the September 13 record-release celebration. Pressed on color vinyl, these collectible editions feature artwork unavailable on the standard online release. The remaining albums will be available exclusively through Experience Vinyl, with the official pre-sale beginning August 3, 2026.

Experience Vinyl is donating its services so that proceeds from album sales directly benefit Adopt The Arts Foundation. Philanthropic supporters also provided the funding necessary to mix, master and complete the album and companion concert film.

"Experience Vinyl is about preserving the moments in music that deserve to live beyond a single night," said Seth Frank, founder of Experience Vinyl. "From the performances to the purpose behind them, 'Sound & Vision Live' is exactly the kind of project we want to help bring into the world. We are proud to donate our work and platform so that proceeds directly support Adopt The Arts and help provide children with access to music education."

The album was recorded by Kemble Walters and Miguel Sosa, mixed by Walters at Goodnoise Studios in Palm Springs, and mastered for vinyl by Grammy-winning mastering engineer Howie Weinberg and Will Borza. Internationally acclaimed photographer and creative director Glen Wexler created the album artwork and liner notes. The deluxe package features archival photography, original artwork and extensive liner notes celebrating the performances and the enduring legacies of Paul Rodgers and Geezer Butler.

The project was made possible through the generous support of executive producers Jackie and Joby Pritzker and co-executive producers Dale Lawrence, James Malachowski and Sam Senigaglia.

The official "Sound & Vision Live" record-release celebration will take place Sunday, September 13, 2026, at the historic Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs and will feature two screenings of the companion concert film.

The film combines performances from the March 2 Sound & Vision Awards with behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage and commentary from Matt Sorum.

A 3:00 p.m. community screening will welcome Palm Springs Unified School District students and families, followed by a 7:00 p.m. public screening and record-release celebration featuring a live conversation with Matt Sorum and a special guest to be announced, exclusive merchandise, and silent auction opportunities benefiting Adopt The Arts.

More than a celebration of rock history, "Sound & Vision Live" helps create the next generation of musicians.

Founded in 2012 by Matt Sorum and Emmy Award-winning actress Jane Lynch, Adopt The Arts Foundation restores and sustains music education in underserved public elementary schools.

Today, the Foundation serves more than 4,000 students annually throughout Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley by providing music instruction, instruments, curriculum, teacher support, artist mentorship, and meaningful performance opportunities.

"Every artist who stepped onto that stage understood why we were there," Sorum said. "We came together to celebrate two legends, but the real encore is every child who discovers music because of this record."

For album information and online ordering, visit Experience Vinyl.

LP 1

Side A

Bad Company — 5:59

Vocals: Corey Taylor, Lzzy Hale

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Phil X

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Robert DeLeo

Drums: Matt Sorum

Can't Get Enough — 5:17

Vocals: Glenn Hughes

Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Phil X

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Robert DeLeo

Drums: Matt Sorum

Run With The Pack — 4:11

Vocals: Charlie Starr

Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X

Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Robert DeLeo

Drums: Matt Sorum

Shooting Star — 6:06

Vocals: Lzzy Hale

Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X

Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Robert DeLeo

Drums: Matt Sorum

Side B

Feel Like Makin' Love — 5:30

Vocals: Corey Taylor

Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X

Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Robert DeLeo

Drums: Matt Sorum

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy — 4:12

Vocals: Paul Rodgers

Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Robert DeLeo

Drums: Matt Sorum

All Right Now — 5:43

Vocals: Paul Rodgers and All Cast

Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Phil X, Steve Stevens, Stevie Salas

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Robert DeLeo

Additional Bass: Paul Ill

Drums: Matt Sorum

Paul Rodgers Acceptance Speech — 4:28

All Right Now / The Changels — 1:53

LP 2

Side C

Children Of The Grave — 5:02

Vocals: Charlie Starr

Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Paul Ill

Drums: Matt Sorum

Symptom Of The Universe — 4:40

Vocals: Lzzy Hale

Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas

Bass: Paul Ill

Drums: Matt Sorum

N.I.B. — 5:43

Vocals: Glenn Hughes

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Geezer Butler

Drums: Matt Sorum

Neon Knights — 5:00

Vocals: Lzzy Hale

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens

Bass: Geezer Butler

Drums: Matt Sorum

Side D

Paranoid — 2:52

Vocals: Corey Taylor

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens

Bass: Geezer Butler

Drums: Matt Sorum

War Pigs — 8:58

Vocals: Corey Taylor

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens

Bass: Geezer Butler

Drums: Matt Sorum

Geezer Butler Acceptance Speech — 2:37

Changes / The Changels — 1:30