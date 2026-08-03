JEFF PILSON On FOREIGNER's Live Shows: 'We've Been Able To Keep It Really Fresh, And We Keep Reinventing Ourselves'

In a new interview with Raul Amador of Bass Musician Magazine, FOREIGNER bassist Jeff Pilson spoke about the group's ongoing 50th-anniversary tour, which sees Jeff and his bandmates playing acoustic shows, orchestral gigs and staging the occasional reunion with original vocalist Lou Gramm. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That's one of the things that we've done that I feel so fortunate about this band, is that we've been able to keep it really fresh, and we keep reinventing ourselves. And the orchestral shows are one version of that. We do acoustic shows that are part of that. We do full-on electric shows, of course, and we vary that up as much as we can. So, having those different formats has been really critical for us to keep engaged. And the energy becomes palpable."

Jeff continued: "In order to please the audience, I think you have to please yourself to a certain degree. And we are enjoying being up there doing it, and we're enjoying making music in all these different iterations, and it not only keeps it fresh, but it shows you how much the music itself is alive. And as we like to say about FOREIGNER, the rock star in FOREIGNER are the songs — not the personnel, nothing else. It's the songs. And the songs, they just give themselves so well to this reinvention. And to be able to show that to an audience, that's a tremendous honor."

Pilson also talked about FOREIGNER's multigenerational appeal, saying: "What we're really finding in our research that we've been doing on our social media stuff, is we're finding that more and more young people are starting to get involved now, which is really interesting. That was kind of an unexpected left turn. We actually have a primarily female, younger audience as far as our social media content now, which is insane. I mean, who would have thought that would happen at this point in our career? But it's happening. I think it's also a testament to the universality of the music. I mean, the music, it really holds up, and I think for younger kids, there's really nothing that sounds quite like that in their music. So it sounds fresh to them. And then when they see a high-energy band up there, we may not be spring chickens, but we are a high-energy rock band. No question about it. And Luis [Maldonado, FOREIGNER singer and guitarist] kind of is a spring chicken, so… Early summer, maybe. [Laughs] Late spring — he's a late-spring chicken. Anyways, but seriously, we're getting these young people who are really identifying with the music and with the band, and that's an incredible thing. So there is definitely a nostalgic aspect to this that we don't deny or wanna deny. It's kind of nostalgic for us as well. But to find this new territory and a new set of fans and new set of ears for all this, that's pretty incredible as well."

Regarding FOREIGNER's longevity and ability to attract large audiences despite the fact that none of the band's original members are actively touring with the group, Jeff said: "I think great music transcends eras and ages and all that, and I think the FOREIGNER songs that Mick [Jones, FOREIGNER's founding guitarist] and Lou wrote primarily really do stand the test of time, 'cause they're great compositions. So there's that. But I do think there was an approach to music, especially in the '70s and to a certain extent the '80s, even the '90s, really, in many ways — I mean, I love a lot of the '90s music — that is different than a lot of the pop approach that is there now. I mean, rock bands are rock bands. Although you don't see a dearth of them right now exactly — you see a lot of heavier bands, thrash bands, and that kind of thing — but as far as just straight-ahead rock bands, there's not as many of them. So a lot of kids are more familiar with the pop of their era. And the pop of this era is very specific. It's run by corporations that deal with the bottom line, and it's the accountants that are making the decisions. So there isn't the creative nurturing that took place in other eras with the music business. You don't have the Ahmet Erteguns and the Mo Austins, and you don't have those people. David Geffen's not involved in music anymore. You don't have those people nurturing the artists and the talent. It is more about a corporate thing. And so the field that you have to pick from in pop music is a much narrower field. So I think what we do, and we do something, we do the tried-and-true formula that's been around for many years of just being a straight-ahead rock band playing by feel, melody, rhythm, great performances, great recordings. That sounds different, probably, to a kid who's mostly listening to newer pop music. And I don't wanna take away from pop music — there's some great pop music out there; I mean, I think Taylor Swift is brilliant, and she has her own thing — but so much of pop music is a formulaic entity. And I think we're not a formulaic entity, and so I think that that stands out. And again, that stands the test of time."

FOREIGNER's current lineup consists of Luis Carlos Maldonado on lead vocals and guitar, noted DOKKEN bassist Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, lead guitarist Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier on drums and John Roth on guitar.

In May 2025, FOREIGNER lead singer Kelly Hansen announced during the band's performance on the season finale of NBC singing competition "The Voice", that he would be leaving the group at the end of the legendary rockers' summer 2025 tour. In a moving segment that aired nationally, Hansen introduced then-FOREIGNER guitarist Luis Maldonado as his official successor — a moment that symbolized both an end and a bold new beginning for the powerhouse group.

Before Luis joined FOREIGNER, he was best known as the guitarist for TRAIN and for his work with Lisa Marie Presley.

FOREIGNER replaced original singer Lou Gramm with Hansen in 2005. Jones, the only remaining original member of FOREIGNER, suffered from some health issues beginning in 2011, eventually resulting in heart surgery in 2012. In February 2024, Jones revealed on social media that he was battling Parkinson's disease, which explained his absence from FOREIGNER's live shows since 2022.

Known for their explosive live shows and era-defining anthems, FOREIGNER have sold over 80 million albums worldwide, cementing their place as one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Their catalogue includes timeless hits like "Hot Blooded", "Juke Box Hero", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Cold As Ice", "Urgent", "Feels Like The First Time" and the global No. 1 hit "I Want To Know What Love Is".