JAKE E. LEE Reflects On Las Vegas Shooting: 'Getting Shot Was Unlucky, But Everything About It Ended Up Being Lucky'

During a new appearance on "Talk Is Jericho", the podcast hosted by FOZZY frontman and wrestling superstar Chris Jericho, former OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist Jake E. Lee says reflected on the incident a little over a year ago when he was shot in Las Vegas. The now-68-year-old musician was hit three times in a shooting about 10 miles from the Las Vegas Strip early on October 15, 2024. He was later taken to the Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center's intensive care unit.

Regarding the circumstances that led to the shooting, Lee said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I was walking my dog. It was — I don't know — 2:30 in the morning, 3:00 in the morning, something like that. 'Cause it was middle of October, and last year it was hot. It was still, like, 80 degrees at night, at 3:00 in the morning. That's when I walk my dog; that's when we always go for walks. It's cooler [and] quiet, usually. We were walking. I saw these two guys in the driveway, hoodies pulled down, checking out this motorcycle that was in my neighbor's driveway. So I walk up, and they see me, and they go, 'Oh, shit.' And they start walking down the street real fast, but they're walking in the same direction I'm going towards my house. So I'm going that way, and I'm walking with an 85-pound pitbull. I'm still walking, and they keep looking over their shoulders and, eventually, I think they think I'm following them, when I'm really just going home. Finally they turn around and they got flashlights in my eyes. And they said, 'You need to turn around and get the fuck outta here.' [And I was, like], 'You need to turn around and get the [fuck outta here]. This is my neighborhood. You don't belong here.' And then there was a bunch of that. And I could tell they were kids. And they're scrawny, and I'm not scared of them. Plus I've got my dog. And I could see it's going nowhere. I go, 'Look, I'm going that way. Why don't you go that way? We'll call it a night.' They didn't say anything, but, 'All right. I'll start walking.' I'm walking, and I look over to see if they're walking. And one guy's just standing there staring at me. And he said, 'That's it. Keep walking, bitch.' And that pissed me off. That pissed me off. I turned around [and I was], like, 'Punk.' Then I heard gunfire. I didn't see a gun before that. Obviously, I probably would've spoken differently if I'd known there was a gun involved. But, yeah, at first I saw flashes — flashes was the first thing I saw. And then I could hear the shots, and I could hear the bullets whistling by. And I thought, 'Well, that's weird. I hear the bullets over there.' And then I looked down, and I see my dog's right there. I thought, 'They're trying to shoot my dog.' So I throw the leash at him and say, 'Go home.' He's glad to, and I watch him. And he keeps firing after my dog. Thankfully, my dog didn't get [hit], 'cause that would've killed me there. But after he found out he couldn't hit the dog, that's when I noticed a burning in my forearm. I was, like, 'Oh, shit. I must have got skimmed.' And then next thing I felt was like something hit me in the back. So I figure, 'Okay, it's time to run.' So I start trying to run, and then I got hit in the foot. It came in at the heel, came out just before the big toe. And that one felt weird. That one felt like I stepped on a vibrator. None of the shots hurt, which is interesting to me. [The forearm shot] just felt like a burn. The one in the back felt like a [push], and the one in the foot felt like if you barefoot stepped onto a vibrator. I got that kind of sensation — not pain, just a weird feeling. But then I fell to the ground, and as I was on the ground, I was just thinking, 'Did that just happen? This is weird. This is surreal.' Then shit started to hurt. Then the pain started coming, and I realized I had to call 911."

Lee went on to say that his injuries could have been a lot worse.

"Getting shot was unlucky, but everything about it ended up being lucky," he explained. "The one in the forearm was through and through, but it didn't hit any veins. It didn't hit the bone. It just went through the muscle [and] didn't tear it up or anything. So that healed pretty quickly. So that was lucky. 'Cause the back of my hand was numb for about three weeks, which was just weird. But that came back. The one in the back [was very close to] the spine."

Jake continued: "It's funny 'cause when the cops showed up, they pulled my shirt up and they said, 'Can you move your legs?' I went, 'Yeah.' And then paramedics showed up. 'Can you move your legs?' 'Yeah.' I get to the ER [emergency room], and the doctor says, 'Can you move your legs?' I went, 'Yeah. Ever since I was a baby. What's the big deal? Why does everybody keep asking me that?' 'Cause I didn't know. I didn't know until I got home from the hospital. My daughter was redressing the wound. She went, 'Oh, my god, dad.' I was, like, 'You take a photo and show me so I could see what the big fuss [is].' And I went, 'Oh, God.' It was so close to the spine. But it didn't [hit the spine]. It broke a couple of ribs, punctured my lung, but that's all healable. So that was lucky. And then the one in the foot came in at the heel, and the doctor said it would've gone all the way through and probably blown a couple toes off, but I have a titanium heel, 'cause I had shattered it, like, 18 years earlier. So it was titanium. So the bullet hit the titanium, ricocheted up and so I have all my toes. All of that's lucky. That night I had my phone in my shirt pocket, which I never do. I always put it in my pants' pocket. That night, for whatever reason, I put it in my shirt pocket. I fell on the ground and I realized, 'Ah, I can't really move.' I went, 'Oh, my phone's right here. So I was able to call 911.' So, yeah, a bunch of lucky things happened — other than getting shot."

Asked by Chris if they ever caught the guys who shot him, Jake said: "They did. I became friends with one of the detectives… They caught the guys two weeks after the shooting. And he had told me it's because it got news nationally — internationally, really — for a couple of days it did. And the mayor's office and everybody, city council and stuff, were, like, 'Oh, this looks really bad. A guy can't walk his dog without getting shot in Vegas. We need to solve this. We need to solve this.' So they had more resources available than they normally would. And they caught the guys. And the gun was tied to two previous murders. He'd already killed two guys. So, yeah, I have no doubt he was trying to kill me. Thankfully he didn't spend too much time at the range. [So he was charged with] two murders and attempted murder."

Police reportedly found 15 shell casings at the scene.

Jake's dog was unharmed.

Lee took part in the all-star "Back To The Beginning" event this past July in Birmingham, United Kingdom, which marked BLACK SABBATH and Ozzy Osbourne's final performance.

Last November, Jake wrote on Facebook that the shooting occurred after he noticed two men "dressed in black, hoodies pulled down low" checking out a motorcycle in a driveway. "They saw us coming up on them and exited the driveway and quickly walked down the street, the same direction we were headed." The men "kept checking over their shoulders at us" as Coco "pulled hard on the leash." Lee added that the men then warned him: “You need to quit following us, turn around and fuck off."

Lee refused to back down, believing the men were "obviously more intimidated by an 80-pound pitbull than an old guy in a bright Hawaiian shirt. He explained that "after some macho back and forth," he and his dog continued to walk home, leaving the men behind. It was then he was shot.

"We were about 50 feet apart when I heard the shots," Lee said. "I quickly realized he wasn't aiming at me. He was aiming at my dog. I threw my end of the leash at Coco and yelled to go home. He did. He's a good boy.

"One bullet went through my forearm, one through my foot, and one in the back, which broke a rib and damaged a lung. All the fingers still move."

Lee, who was tapped by Ozzy Osbourne to replace the late Randy Rhoads in the singer's solo band, played on two Ozzy records: 1983's "Bark At The Moon" and 1986's "The Ultimate Sin".

In a statement to TMZ shortly after the shooting, Ozzy said: "It's been 37 years since I've seen Jake E. Lee, but that still doesn't take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him today. It's just another senseless act of gun violence. I send my thoughts to him and his beautiful daughter, Jade. I just hope he'll be OK."

After performing with Ozzy, Lee formed the hard rock band BADLANDS. He released the solo albums "Retraced" and "Guitar Warrior" in 2005 and 2007, respectively. After a self-imposed exile from the music industry and the public eye, Lee returned with a new band called RED DRAGON CARTEL, releasing a self-titled album in 2013 followed by "Patina" in 2018.