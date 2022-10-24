JANE'S ADDICTION Cancels Shows Due To PERRY FARRELL's Injury

JANE'S ADDICTION was forced to cancel the last couple of shows on the band's "Spirit On Fire" tour with SMASHING PUMPKINS due to an injury suffered by frontman Perry Farrell.

Earlier today, Farrell shared a statement on social media revealing that he sustained the injury after JANE'S ADDICTION's October 19 concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Since that show, the singer has been in "pain and discomfort" but says that he has been receiving "rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders."

OUR LADY PEACE will replace JANE'S ADDICTION on the "Spirit On Fire" dates in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Montreal, Toronto and Quebec City. Farrell and the rest of JANE'S hope to rejoin the tour this Saturday in Cleveland.

Perry's statement reads as follows: "Friends and lovers, the tour so far has been an absolute blast. Filled with so much joy, and rock vibes. I've loved seeing all your faces, hearing you sing with us and feeling the love and energy from each and every one of you. Especially all the people from my generation, and there's been a lot of youngsters I have enjoyed speaking to. Good times.

"I'd like to address a lot of the comments and give you all an update.

"After Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, I suffered an injury that resulted in my inability to perform. I have since been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders.

"Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well as Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City. Our friends, OUR LADY PEACE will be covering the next three shows as we aim to rejoin the tour this Saturday in Cleveland.

"I am filled with sadness and frustration to have to announce this, but I have to mend in order to continue the tour and get back on stage.

"Thank you for your understanding."

JANE'S ADDICTION guitarist Dave Navarro has been sitting out the current tour due to his battle with long COVID. He is being replaced at the shows by QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Troy Van Leeuwen.

"Spirit On Fire" marks the first JANE'S ADDICTION tour in more than a decade to feature returning original bassist Eric Avery. Prior to this trek, Avery last played with the band for a short stint in the 2000s before departing again in 2010.