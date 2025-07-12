JEFF LYNNE's ELO Cancels 'Final' Concert Due To Illness

Jeff Lynne's ELO (ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA) has canceled what was supposed to be the band's last-ever gig.

One of Britain's most-loved bands, the group was scheduled to mark its farewell on Sunday (July 13) at BST Hyde Park in London, decades after their founding in Birmingham and the start of a journey that transformed music.

Jeff Lynne's ELO was due to perform on Thursday night (July 10) at Manchester’s Co-Op Live but canceled at the last minute due to "illness".

The 77-year-old Birmingham music legend Lynne had been reportedly been performing without his guitar since last Saturday (July 5) after injuring his hand in a taxi crash. According to media reports, Lynne broke his hand in a taxi that had slammed on its brakes to avoid a collision in London.

Earlier today (Saturday, July 12),Jeff's representative released the following statement regarding the fate of the BST Hyde Park concert: "Jeff Lynne is heartbroken to report that he will not be able to perform at tomorrow's BST Hyde Park show. Jeff has been battling a systemic infection and is currently in the care of a team of doctors who have advised him that performing is simply not possible at this time nor will he be able to reschedule.

"The legacy of the band and his longtime fans are foremost in Jeff's mind today — and while he is so sorry that he cannot perform, he knows that he must focus on his health and rehabilitation at this time.

"Please go to www.bst-hydepark.com for all information regarding refunds."

Jeff Lynne's ELO's gig in Manchester was scrapped just minutes before showtime, with the audience already seated in the venue. It was supposed to be the second-to-last show on the band's "Over And Out" farewell tour.

Ticketholders in Manchester claimed they were informed the performance would not be going ahead just minutes before the band was due to take to the stage, at around 8:15 p.m.

BST Hyde Park organizers had promoted Sunday's performance as Jeff Lynne's ELO's "final goodbye".

Lynne previously said of the show: "My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014. It seems like the perfect place to do our final show.

"We couldn't be more excited to share this special night in London with our U.K. fans. As the song goes, 'we're gonna do it One More Time'."

Recognized as one of the most iconic forces in music history, in recent years Jeff Lynne's ELO has delivered a critically acclaimed and chart-topping album along with a sold-out run of European shows. Jeff Lynne was inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2023 and the band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017.

The band is synonymous for their epic shows and with a distinct style that seamlessly and innovatively blends rock, pop and classical - proven most recently as the band approach the end of their hugely successful stint in North America. ELO has had more than 20 Top 40 hits across the U.S. and the U.K., making Lynne's sweeping productions some of the most recognizable music of the last forty years and helping sell over 50 million records worldwide.

Their signature UFO descending on the stage and spectacular production immerses audiences in their world, with string sections, cutting edge technology and an array of musicians faithfully recreating ELO's incredible recordings. Global hits like "Mr. Blue Sky", "Don't Bring Me Down", "Evil Woman", "Livin' Thing", "Turn To Stone" and "Telephone Line" travelled the world, fusing classical with electronic and rock.

Lynne was a co-founder and member of THE TRAVELLING WILBURYS together with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty, as well as a producer and collaborator with some of the biggest names in music including THE BEATLES, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh and Bryan Adams.