JETHRO TULL's IAN ANDERSON Says Some Audiences Can Be 'Incredibly Rude', Blasts Use Of iPhones At Concerts

In a new interview with Barry Robinson of Classic Album Review, JETHRO TULL leader Ian Anderson spoke about the lyrical inspiration for the song "Puppet And The Puppet Master" from the band's upcoming 24th studio album, "Curious Ruminant", due on March 7, 2025. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I wanna be free of feeling that I am in any way having to comply with other people's wishes and other people's demands. And the more demanding an audience are, by the way, the less I enjoy it, because there are occasions where sometimes you get a volatile audience due to the cultural tendencies in particular places. I could name Brazil, for example, where audiences think it's okay to whistle and shout and boo and shout out the names of songs they wanna hear. I mean, I actually find it incredibly rude, and I really don't enjoy that. It's not every concert I've played in Brazil, but I encountered it a couple of times last year when I was on tour in Brazil, and that's the way they are. There are other national stereotypes where people do behave that way. You will encounter it sometimes in the USA, where people think it's okay to shout and whistle. It's not okay. I'm trying to concentrate on playing sometimes quite difficult music, and I don't like to be interfered with. I like to have the flexibility to be able to do that. And so if the audience set out to somehow manipulate you or influence your way of playing, that's not good. For me, it is absolutely sufficient, at the end of a song, to see smiles on faces and somebody applauding at the appropriate time. That means everything to me. I don't wanna be interrupted while I'm performing.

"I'm not complaining," he clarified. "Things are the way they are. If you're a performing musician, just as they would be if you were the prime minister at prime minister's questions — you have to accept that you're gonna get some bad behavior and some interfering kind of manipulative demands from the backbenchers. It's the way things are. We have to accept it. But sometimes, as in this case, it becomes a topic of a song, slightly tongue in cheek, and certainly not only applicable to me. It could apply to a ballet dancer or an opera singer or a thespian in the midst of a Shakespearean dramatic play. It happens to all of us. We are controlling, and yet in a funny kind of a way we're also being controlled by. And in a kind of sadomasochistic way, perhaps we, or at least some of us, might like that. They might like that feeling of having to work within the expectations of an audience and they want to satisfy that, particularly in more popular, big productions. They probably get a little cheesed off if the audience isn't jumping around and waving their hands in the air and taking selfies and doing whatever. They probably feel they're being ignored in some way, or it's not a responsive audience. But since 1969, when I first started playing in theaters in the U.K., I take a different tack. I like a respectful, relative silence until we get to the end of a song. Then it's time to applaud. And some people might find that difficult to understand or something they don't particularly like, that I would feel that way, but it's the way I've always been. And the way I am, on the rare occasions I go to a concert, I'm not gonna start whistling and shouting and calling out for songs that I wanna hear. Or booing. What's the point in doing that? You might as well just leave the venue and get to the pub early."

After Robinson noted that many of his concert experiences in recent years have been "completely ruined by the sea of iPhones that go straight up into the air as soon as the show begins," Anderson said: "The first time I encountered that, I suddenly flashed back to playing in a concrete amphitheater in the middle of the woods somewhere in the former East Germany that was actually built for Nazi rallies, and I just thought that it must be like that. There's suddenly this sea of arms shooting into the air, and you suddenly notice they've got phones on the end of them. But we, for some years, have made polite announcements to request that people restrain the use of their cameras and iPhones until the encore, and I get about a 95 percent compliance with that, which I'm grateful to see. Sometimes it is a hundred percent. In Brazil it was about a 50 percent. So, sometimes even with the translation into other languages and making it a little bit light-hearted, not making it sound threatening, but most people will go along with it. It usually gets a round of applause when they hear my voice saying that, because a lot of people feel the same way. They haven't come to a concert and paid good money for a ticket, only to have to stare at the screen of the person in front who's holding it up. I mean, I once went to a concert and left early, because after the fourth song, I think, I had to leave, 'cause I just couldn't face what I was being confronted with. It was embarrassing, because I'd been given tickets by the artist concerned, but I just couldn't I couldn't sit there and watch these tiny little figures on a screen and I couldn't see what was happening on the stage with all the arms in the way. So, yes, I find it particularly irritating."

"Curious Ruminant" consists of nine new tracks varying in length from two and half minutes to almost seventeen minutes. Among the musicians featured are former JETHRO TULL keyboardist Andrew Giddings and drummer James Duncan, along with the current bandmembers David Goodier, John O'Hara, Scott Hammond and, making his recording debut with JETHRO TULL, guitarist Jack Clark.

"Curious Ruminant" will be available on several different formats, including a limited deluxe ultra clear 180g 2LP + 2CD + Blu-ray artbook and limited deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray artbook. Both of these feature the main album, alternative stereo mixes and a Blu-ray containing Dolby Atmos and 5.1 Surround Sound (once again undertaken by Bruce Soord of THE PINEAPPLE THIEF),as well as exclusive interview material. The limited deluxe vinyl artbook also includes two exclusive art-prints. The album will also be available as a special edition CD digipak, gatefold 180g LP + LP booklet and as digital album (in both stereo and Dolby Atmos).

Anderson had been saying for months following the release of "RökFlöte" that he would embark on a new project in late 2023. He waited only a few weeks before the first notions began to solidify into some drafted words of intent and in May 2024, some unfinished music recorded earlier with John O'Hara, David Goodier and James Duncan became the starting point for the new songs as they took shape.

Writing the lyrics and melodies for all the newly written material came very quickly once he began in earnest during June and just seemed to slot right in to the musical feel and styles of the earlier recordings.

Anderson's writing here is often on a more personal level of lyric content than we are used to hearing. Interspersed with his usual observational descriptions are the slightly more heart-on-sleeve moments of soul-baring — albeit not on the topics more often paraded by the usual I-me lyric merchants of pop and rock.

Some of the songs are developed from unfinished instrumental demos made some years ago although this does not result in a huge stylistic divide to jump out at the listener. Apart from the signature flute solos and melodies, accordion, mandolin, acoustic and tenor guitars feature on several tracks too, so the subtle backdrop of acoustic and folk rock serves to remind of the TULL heritage of the 1970s.