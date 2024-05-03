JIMMY PAGE Pays Tribute To DUANE EDDY: 'He Was Such A Lovely Man'

LED ZEPPELIN's Jimmy Page has paid tribute to Duane Eddy, a pioneering guitar hero who died earlier this week at age 86. Eddy passed away of cancer Tuesday at the Williamson Health hospital in Franklin, Tennessee, according to his wife, Deed Abbate.

On Friday (May 3),Jimmy took to his Instagram to share the following message: "I am sad to hear of the passing of Duane Eddy. I first saw him perform at the Granada in Kingston in November 1963 and topping the bill that evening was Gene Vincent.

"In 2011, I spoke to Duane on the radio from the BBC Studios as the producers had prepared a link up with him in Nashville. Duane was hosting a tribute programme to Les Paul and we discussed the massive pioneering contribution that Les had presented to the world.

"More recently, in 2018, I had the chance to meet Duane and his wife as he performed at the London Palladium alongside Richard Hawley. He was introduced to the stage that night by Whispering Bob Harris and it was a pleasure to get the chance to meet him: he was such a lovely man.

"Duane Eddy twanged the thang in the late 50s and 60s and you can hear his character sound appearing throughout the decades of popular music. He will be missed and my thoughts are with his family. RIP, Duane."

The Grammy Award-winning American guitarist Eddy had a string of instrumental hits spanning more than four decades. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1994. Eddy devised early in his career a technique that involved playing lead guitar on bass strings, thus producing that characteristic low reverberant "twangy" sound.

Eddy, who moved to Nashville in 1985, recorded more than 50 albums, but was not very active from the 1980s on, "living off my royalties," he said in 1986.

"Duane inspired a generation of guitarists the world over with his unmistakable signature 'Twang' sound," Eddy's representative said after his death.

"He was the first rock and roll guitar god, a truly humble and incredible human being. He will be sorely missed."