  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

JIMMY PAGE Pays Tribute To DUANE EDDY: 'He Was Such A Lovely Man'

May 3, 2024

LED ZEPPELIN's Jimmy Page has paid tribute to Duane Eddy, a pioneering guitar hero who died earlier this week at age 86. Eddy passed away of cancer Tuesday at the Williamson Health hospital in Franklin, Tennessee, according to his wife, Deed Abbate.

On Friday (May 3),Jimmy took to his Instagram to share the following message: "I am sad to hear of the passing of Duane Eddy. I first saw him perform at the Granada in Kingston in November 1963 and topping the bill that evening was Gene Vincent.

"In 2011, I spoke to Duane on the radio from the BBC Studios as the producers had prepared a link up with him in Nashville. Duane was hosting a tribute programme to Les Paul and we discussed the massive pioneering contribution that Les had presented to the world.

"More recently, in 2018, I had the chance to meet Duane and his wife as he performed at the London Palladium alongside Richard Hawley. He was introduced to the stage that night by Whispering Bob Harris and it was a pleasure to get the chance to meet him: he was such a lovely man.

"Duane Eddy twanged the thang in the late 50s and 60s and you can hear his character sound appearing throughout the decades of popular music. He will be missed and my thoughts are with his family. RIP, Duane."

The Grammy Award-winning American guitarist Eddy had a string of instrumental hits spanning more than four decades. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1994. Eddy devised early in his career a technique that involved playing lead guitar on bass strings, thus producing that characteristic low reverberant "twangy" sound.

Eddy, who moved to Nashville in 1985, recorded more than 50 albums, but was not very active from the 1980s on, "living off my royalties," he said in 1986.

"Duane inspired a generation of guitarists the world over with his unmistakable signature 'Twang' sound," Eddy's representative said after his death.

"He was the first rock and roll guitar god, a truly humble and incredible human being. He will be sorely missed."

Find more on Led zeppelin
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).