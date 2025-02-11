JIZZY PEARL'S LOVE/HATE To Release New Album 'Punk Rock Fiesta!' In March

Legendary rocker Jizzy Pearl is back! The unmistakable voice behind LOVE/HATE's "Blackout In The Red Room" returns with "Punk Rock Fiesta!" on March 1 via Kenyon Records. This latest album from JIZZY PEARL'S LOVE/HATE is a raw, unfiltered blast of fiery rock 'n' roll energy, packed with high-voltage riffs, anthemic choruses, and relentless attitude.

From the Sunset Strip to stages worldwide, Pearl has made his mark on rock history, selling over 600,000 albums and sharing the stage with AC/DC, OZZY OSBOURNE, SKID ROW and DIO. He currently sings for QUIET RIOT and has recorded and toured with RATT and L.A. GUNS. Now, he delivers a powerhouse collection of songs, capturing the fire and energy of no-frills rock 'n' roll — it's "Punk Rock Fiesta!"

"Punk Rock Fiesta!" is a high-octane ride that leans into the rebellious spirit of classic, streetwise rock. Featuring blistering guitar solos and Jizzy's signature vocals — equal parts grit and soul — the album is a relentless sonic assault.

The lead single, "You're Gonna Burn", is already creating a buzz, showcasing former LOVE/HATE member Darren Housholder's electrifying guitar work alongside Jizzy's commanding presence.

"Rock 'n' roll should be dangerous, unpredictable, and make you feel something," says Jizzy. "We wanted to bring back that energy that made music exciting in the first place. This record is screaming, loud, and full of old-school rock 'n' roll soul!"

Since 1990, with LOVE/HATE's debut "Blackout In The Red Room" — named "Best Record Of The Year" by Kerrang! and Metal Hammer — Jizzy Pearl has remained a respected force in rock. Whether commanding the stage with multi-platinum bands or pushing his own creative limits, he continues to evolve while staying true to his hard rock roots. With his seventh solo album, Jizzy Pearl is ready to shake up the rock world once again.

"Punk Rock Fiesta!" track listing:

01. You're Gonna Burn

02. Eye For An Eye

03. The Wrath Of Love

04. Over The Edge

05. Didya Think You Could Fall In Love?

06. Can't Be Wrong

07. I'll Be Your Shadow

08. Time To Take Your Pill

Recording lineup:

Jizzy Pearl: Vocals, Guitars, Bass Guitar

Darren Housholder: Guitars

Christian Kimmett: Bass Guitar

Dave Moreno: Drums

Credits:

All songs (words and music) by Jizzy Pearl

Produced by Jizzy Pearl

Executive producer: Brian Kenyon

Mixed by Andy Haller and Jizzy Pearl at Android Audio, Arizona

Mastered by Maor Appelbaum

Guitars recorded by Tim Hofstetter

Drums recorded by Dave Moreno at Doom Room Studios, California

Additional guitars: Andy Haller

Cover art: Jordan Hursch

Layout and design: Michael Wohlberg

Album photos: Christina Pearl

U.K. dates:

March 05 - Edinburgh, UK @ Bannermans

March 06 - Newcastle, UK @ Trillians

March 07 - Buckley, UK @ Tivoli

March 08 - Wolverhampton, UK @ K.K.'s Steelmill

March 09 - Blackpool, UK @ Waterloo

March 12 - Bradford, UK @ Nightrain

March 13 - Camden, UK @ Underworld

March 14 - Yarmouth, UK @ Hard Rock Hell

March 15 - Crumlin, UK @ Patriot

March 16 - Swansea, UK @ Hanger 18

U.S. dates:

July 04 - West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

July 05 - Las Vegas, NV @ Count's Vamp'd

Photo credit: Christina Pearl (courtesy of Kenyon Records)