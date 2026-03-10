Watch: DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN Sings U.S. National Anthem At The Algemeiner's 12th Annual 'J100' Gala

DISTURBED frontman David Draiman, who is of Jewish heritage, sang the U.S. national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner", and the Israeli national anthem, "Hatikvah", at The Algemeiner's twelfth annual J100 gala on Monday, March 9, 2026 in New York City. Video of both of his renditions can be seen below.

Draiman was honored at this year's J100 gala, which took place at Capitale and convened global leaders, public figures and supporters of the Jewish people for an evening centered on moral clarity, resolve, and solidarity. The Master Of Ceremonies was conservative commentator Scott Jennings.

Less than two years ago, Draiman received the 2024 joint Jerusalem Post and World Zionist Organization award for outstanding contribution to the fight against antisemitism. David accepted the award during the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, which was held in New York City.

For years, Draiman has been a prominent activist for the State Of Israel, constantly emphasizing the importance of dialogue and understanding.

In addition to the Hebrew-speaking Draiman, who once trained to be a cantor and contemplated becoming a rabbi, DISTURBED includes guitarist/keyboardist Dan Donegan, bassist John Moyer and drummer Mike Wengren.

Draiman's father and grandfather served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and both of the singer's maternal grandparents were Holocaust survivors. His grandfather was also a cantor in Israel.

When Draiman walked out onstage at the BLACK SABBATH's "Back To The Beginning" farewell show in July 2025, he was met with a smattering of boos because of his unabashed support for Israel and the Israel Defense Forces. He later told The Jerusalem Post that "the press exaggerated the boos. There was a bit of it walking out there, but I still had the crowd pumping fists, clapping hands and singing along," he said.

In December 2021, Draiman said that he had lost thousands of social media followers since publicizing his trip to Israel in November of that year.

On November 30, 2021, Draiman lit a candle at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Israel at the Old City site of the terror attack that killed South African immigrant Eli Kay. He later claimed that he lost 4,000 followers after sharing photos of his "demonstration" at the Western Wall.

Draiman has spent much of his time on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, sharing pro-Israel content and has often used his fame to speak out against antisemitism.

DISTURBED's song "Never Again", from 2010's "Asylum" album, was written about the Holocaust and calls out people who deny it.

The United States Holocaust Museum has featured Draiman in its "Voices On Anti-Semitism" podcasts.