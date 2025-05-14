JOHN 5 And RICHIE KOTZEN Announce Fall 2025 U.S. Tour

For the first time ever, guitar greats John 5 and Richie Kotzen will head out on the road together this year. The trek will launch October 16 and run through November, hitting markets across the U.S.

Says John 5: "I've got a brand-new show and a whole bunch of songs we haven't played in a long time plus all your favorites. I'm super excited! I love touring with other great guitarists like Richie Kotzen! It's gonna be a Noodle-Palooza."

Adds Kotzen, "I am very much looking forward to this USA tour, but what makes this even more exciting than last year's run of dates is that I'll be out this time with my good friend John 5! I think this is going to be a great night not only for guitar fanatics but for general music lovers as well. I can't wait to hit the stage this fall!"

Find the full tour itinerary below. Reserved seating tickets will go on sale Friday, May 16 though a fan presale will begin today at noon local time and fans are strongly encouraged to buy early to get the best seats. Find more information at John-5.com.

Today, John 5 also announces more details of his anticipated new album. Called "Ghost", produced by Barry Pointer, it will be released October 10 and is led by the new track "Fiend", featuring Kenny Aronoff.

On Friday, May 16, you can see the music video for "Fiend". Before then, see the teaser video for the song below.

John 5 and Richie Kotzen fall 2025 tour dates:

October 16 - El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia

October 17 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts

October 18 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

October 19 - San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

October 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

October 22 - Albuquerque, NM @ KiMo Theatre

October 24 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

October 25 - Leander, TX @ The Haute Spot

October 27 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

October 28 - Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

October 29 - Nashville, TN @ Fogg Street Lawn Club

October 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

October 31 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

November 1 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

November 2 - Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

November 4 - Richmond, VA @ The National

November 5 - Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

November 6 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

November 11 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

November 12 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

November 13 - Foxborough, MA @ Six String Grill & Stage

November 14 - Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

November 15 - Lorain, OH @ Lorain Palace Theatre

November 16 - Columbus, OH @ The King Of Clubs

November 17 - Warrendale, PA @ Jergels

November 19 - Wyandotte, MI @ District 142

November 20 - Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

November 21 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's

November 22 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

November 23 - Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theatre

November 25 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

November 29 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's*

* John 5 only

For over 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. As well as being a songwriter/guitarist for hire, John 5 has shared the stage as axe-man for Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and Rob Halford. He has also worked with an impressive array of names, from all walks of music, including KD Lang, Rod Stewart, David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Tina Guo, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Meat Loaf, Dolly Parton and Ricky Martin. In October 2022, it was announced that John 5 would be joining MÖTLEY CRÜE as their guitarist following the Mick Mars's decision to retire from the road. John 5 continues to tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE, including an upcoming residency in Las Vegas in 2025.

Kotzen released his latest solo studio album, titled "Nomad", last September via BMG. The effort was made available digitally, on CD and standard black vinyl. Written, recorded and produced by Kotzen, "Nomad" featured eight new tracks showcasing Richie's multi-faceted musical styles, with Kotzen playing almost every instrument on the album. On "Nomad", Kotzen expressed his diverse techniques and influences, from hard rock to '70s-infused soul and funk, jazz fusion to R&B. It's all intertwined with his own unique playing and songwriting approach, while retaining his ever-evolving signature style.