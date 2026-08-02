JOHN 5 And WEDNESDAY 13 Announce Collaboration For Summer/Fall 2027 Touring Season

Legendary guitarist John 5 has announced his solo band, THE CREATURES, will feature Wednesday 13 on vocals for the summer/fall 2027 touring season. This is the first time John's band will include a singer and to mark the occasion he will take a journey through his musical past — playing songs from Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, MÖTLEY CRÜE, David Lee Roth along with solo favorites.

JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES featuring Wednesday 13 have announced their first show for 2027 — Wacken Open Air festival, set to take place July 28-31, 2027 in Wacken, Germany — with more dates to be announced soon.

John 5 comments: "I've really missed playing these songs that for years were so much a part of my life. Having such an amazing showman as Wednesday 13 join me will ensure the performances are killer. And to have the first show we announce be the Wacken festival in 2027 is truly awesome."

Wednesday 13 says: "I am absolutely thrilled to be sharing the stage with John 5. He has been such a staple in the music world and is one of the best, and most respected guitarist out there. John and I have been friends for years and we have toured together with our bands going all the way back to 2010. All the projects he's been involved with over the years, are all of my favorite bands, and have been such an influence on me. To be able to sing some of these songs along with him is really a true honor. I really can't wait to get out on the road next year."

For over 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. John has shared stages and recording studios with Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, David Lee Roth, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Meat Loaf, Dolly Parton and more, and is now a member of MÖTLEY CRÜE.

Since 2011 John has released a dozen solo albums highlighting his unique style of playing that has been entertaining and impressing audiences around world. His latest album was the critically acclaimed "Ghost", released in October 2025.

2026 has seen John 5 tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE and also tour solo. The John 5 solo tour featured twelve U.K. appearances along with shows in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Czech Republic, Sweden, Denmark and Norway in May and October 2026.

Wednesday 13 has established himself as one of the most distinctive voices in horror rock, earning his moniker "The Duke of Spook" through decades of creating music that blends horror themes with punk rock and metal.

From MANIAC SPIDER TRASH, FRANKENSTEIN DRAG QUEENS FROM PLANET 13 and MURDERDOLLS (alongside Joey Jordison of SLIPKNOT) through to his solo albums as Wednesday 13, he has established himself as an innovator and live, theatrical tour de force.

Photo courtesy of John 5 and Wacken Open Air