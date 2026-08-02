Watch: RICHIE SAMBORA Performs BON JOVI Classics With KINGS OF CHAOS In Rancho Mirage, California

Fan-filmed video of all-star rock band KINGS OF CHAOS's August 1 performance at The Show at Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage, California can be seen below.

KINGS OF CHAOS, the brainchild of former GUNS N' ROSES and VELVET REVOLVER drummer Matt Sorum, is an international all-star band with a revolving lineup of top rock-and-roll talent. The lineup for Agua Caliente Casino included guest vocalists Richie Sambora (BON JOVI),Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER),Kevin Cronin (REO SPEEDWAGON) and Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE) alongside musicians Steve Stevens (Billy Idol) and Phil X (BON JOVI) on guitar, Mike Mangan (THE CULT) on keyboards, and Eliot Lorango (DOROTHY) on bass.

Last month, Sorum told the Coachella Valley Independent about the setlist for the Rancho Mirage show: "The way we roll it out is we do about four or five songs from each singer, and it'll be a good hour and a half show, and then Kevin Cronin will come up and do a set of REO SPEEDWAGON songs — and then I got Richie Sambora to come, which is very rare, [because he has not] been out playing much. That's going to be pretty special. After leaving BON JOVI, he's done some solo stuff, but hasn't been in a band formation that much. I'm really excited to have Richie, and of course we're going to be doing songs he co-wrote with Jon Bon Jovi, and all the greats — 'Livin' On A Prayer' and 'Wanted Dead Or Alive' — so it's really a set filled with hits. We're going to play the best of DEEP PURPLE, the best of NIGHT RANGER, the best of REO SPEEDWAGON, the best of BON JOVI, and then probably finish up with a couple of cool encores."

Regarding the prospect of Phil X and Sambora sharing a stage 13 years after X took Sambora's place as lead guitarist of BON JOVI, Sorum said: "We did one show for the firefighters after the big fires in L.A., and that was the first time Richie and Phil had ever met, and it was nice. It's interesting, because we all come through different situations, and then you meet the guy that replaced you or something. It's like how I met the drummer a while back who replaced me in GUNS N' ROSES, and he's like, 'Hey, man, how's it going out there?' It's an interesting life we've led, being guys coming in and out of bands."

KINGS OF CHAOS had recorded just one song prior to the release of 2022's "Judgement Day" single: a cover of DEEP PURPLE's "Never Before" for the 2012 tribute album "Re-Machined: A Tribute To Deep Purple's 'Machine Head'".

During an appearance on the "2 Hours With Matt Pinfield" podcast, Sorum talked about the project's formation. He said: "The music business is more difficult to navigate than ever, especially for a guy that's been around a while," he said. "I've had an illustrious career, but it's always been, like, super-high, super-low, like riding the wildest roller coaster ever known to man. [Laughs] Emotionally, it's been challenging. When VELVET REVOLVER broke up, for me, it was like, 'Oh my god, I can't believe I pulled off another band.' So it kind of knocked the wind out of me, and I didn't really want to jump back into doing another band or project right away.

"When I started doing KINGS OF CHAOS, it became strictly about fun," he continued. "I decided, 'I'm going to pull a bucket list, [and] I'm going to call guys that I never had the balls to call, and have no fear. There's one or two answers that you can get — yes or no. And you've got to be able to accept no. Don't take it personal. I called Keith Richards. I called Jimmy Page. I called [Robert] Plant. I didn't care. I was just, like, finding them and calling them. And some of them said yes — not Robert Plant, dammit [laughs] — but Steven Tyler, Robin Zander, Billy Gibbons, Joe Elliott, Slash, the DeLeo brothers. I go and play with my friends, and it's a blast."

Sorum, who replaced Steven Adler in GUNS N' ROSES, recorded the highly successful albums "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" (both 1991) and "The Spaghetti Incident" (1994). He also supported the group on the "Use Your Illusion" tour and can be heard on GUNS N' ROSES' "Live Era: '87-'93" (1999) and "Greatest Hits" (2004).

Sorum was among the GUNS N' ROSES members who were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2012. He, Adler, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan attended the ceremony, while singer Axl Rose and founding guitarist Izzy Stradlin stayed home.

The 65-year-old musician, who has also played with THE CULT, VELVET REVOLVER and HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, is not involved with GN'R's hugely successful reunion tour, which features Rose, Slash and McKagan alongside drummer Isaac Carpenter, keyboardist Dizzy Reed, guitarist Richard Fortus and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

Sorum's autobiography, "Double Talkin' Jive: True Rock 'N' Roll Stories From The Drummer Of Guns N' Roses, The Cult, And Velvet Revolver", arrived in May 2022 via Rare Bird Books.