JOHN 5 Names Three Guitarists Who 'Changed Music' For Him

In a new interview with Christina Rowatt and Chris Enriquez of the We Wreck Records podcast, acclaimed guitarist John 5 (MÖTLEY CRÜE, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, David Lee Roth) was asked for his take on "the new generation" of guitarists such as POLYPHIA's Tim Henson, who has emerged as one of the most authoritative voices in the contemporary guitar scene. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I love the new generation. So, in time we will always have epiphanies with Jimi Hendrix and then Jimmy Page, Eddie Van Halen, Yngwie Malmsteen, POLYPHIA, Guthrie Govan, Tosin Abasi. It will always keep evolving. And you know what? Thank God for it. There's so many incredible guitar players. And even before Jimi Hendrix, we had Chet Atkins, we had Roy Clark, all these people that were just ripping it up on guitar. And it will never stop — thank God. I love anybody that is ripping it up. And that's why I love Instagram so much, because you can see people all over the world. But before you just would see people in Hollywood or hear about them in Guitar Player magazine. But now I can hear about somebody in Russia or someone in Brazil, and it's wonderful."

Asked to name the three guitarists who changed music for him, John 5 said: "The three guitarists that changed music… I think where I was really taken aback and it really changed my life, I would say Eddie Van Halen definitely was that for me. And when I heard Eddie, I loved it so much, just like everybody else. He really took it to the next level. Then I would say Yngwie Malmsteen, because I just love that… That 'less is more', I've never gotten that. I've always gotten the, 'No, more is more.' And that's what I loved about Yngwie. And then I'm gonna go with even Guthrie for today, modern. I just love him so much. I just love how he creates his solos and how he plays live. I appreciate great guitar players so much, and it's so hard to find inspiration, but I'm always looking. But I really, really love when I find these certain guitar players that are super inspiring, to me and the world."

Two years ago, John 5 named Malmsteen and Van Halen as two of the 10 guitar players who shaped his career, telling Guitar World magazine about the former: "I was just obsessed with his playing and remember being blown away by him. His playing was a real game-changer because it was genius. But genius is not, 'Oh, that guy can play' — that's not genius to me. I think genius is something I can't see. And that's what Yngwie Malmsteen did — he changed everything and created this style. That's what genius is, it's the thing you can't see but is created. And he created something that really had an effect on me and zillions of other people all over the world."

Regarding the legendary VAN HALEN axeman, John 5 said: "My number one is like a lot of other people's number one, and that's Eddie Van Halen. He's another player who fits what I was describing before with genius. Eddie created something that changed the world forever — it's very hard to explain, but it's just so unbelievable. He did that with his songwriting, amazing guitar playing, and the inventions and designs, too. I was just obsessed with his playing, like all the other guitar players in the world. Thank god we had Eddie Van Halen, that's for sure."

John 5 also mentioned original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, stating: "I love Ace Frehley. He was like my Superman or Spiderman. I love, love, loved Ace as a young kid while I was learning everything. The whole vibe of Ace was something really special to me. I was so small, and Ace was just like this larger-than-life figure… I didn't even think he was a real person. I was like, 'Wow, this is just totally insane,' and was really blown away by Ace. Luckily, I still have this love for a lot of these players, and I do still have that same love for Ace."

John 5 will release a new solo album, "Ghost", on October 10.

Earlier this month, John 5 joined his MÖTLEY CRÜE bandmates as they kicked off their 10-show residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. September 12 also marked the release of "From The Beginning, The Definitive Collection Of Mötley Crüe Hits" via BMG.

Following the MÖTLEY CRÜE residency, John 5, along with Alex Mercado, will also head out with fellow guitar great Richie Kotzen for the first time ever on an extensive co-headlining tour beginning October 16.

For over 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. As well as being a songwriter/guitarist for hire, John 5 has shared the stage as axe-man for Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and Rob Halford. He has also worked with an impressive array of names, from all walks of music, including KD Lang, Rod Stewart, David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Tina Guo, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Meat Loaf, Dolly Parton and Ricky Martin. In October 2022, it was announced that John 5 would be joining MÖTLEY CRÜE as their guitarist following Mick Mars's decision to retire from the road.

John 5's most recent solo album, "Sinner", came out in 2021. The first single from the LP, "Qué Pasa", featured a guest appearance by MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine. "Sinner" also included a guest appearance by original KISS drummer Peter Criss on a cover of "Georgia On My Mind", a 1930s classic by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell that became famous thanks to Ray Charles decades later.

In the last four years, John 5 has been involved in numerous projects, including completing his documentary, which includes testimonials from the likes of Joe Satriani, Rob Halford, the late Gary Rossington, Michael Anthony and Rudy Sarzo, among others. He's also announced the opening of his KISS museum, featuring his own personal mementoes and rare artifacts from the group's early years.

Slash has called John 5 "one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around," and Rob Zombie has dubbed him "a fucking shredder."

John 5 has released ten solo albums to date, as well as a remix album.