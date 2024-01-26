JOHN BONHAM's Grandson JAGER HENRY To Release New Single 'Bleed'

Jager Henry Bonham, the grandson of iconic LED ZEPPELIN drummer John Bonham and son of Jason Bonham, will release a new single, "Bleed", on February 9. This song is the first piece of the puzzle for an EP dropping soon.

Jager Henry commented: "The single is inspired by the thought of your guardian angel not being there or ignoring you and feeling like you're being left out of which is something I dealt with before in my past while I was stuck at rock bottom just staring up at them asking for help as they turn away. The song was also written for the viewers or listeners to be able to take their own story out of it as well, whether they see my picture of the angel or see it as a partner or friend. That is the beauty of it. For the video, I wanted almost the opposite I went for a grunge dirty look of more performances scenes with manikins involved wrapped in plastic representing the world of people all just covered up hiding who they are."

Henry is a second-generation musician with a lot to live up to. Instead of walking the same path of drums as his father and grandfather, Jager chose a slightly different path musically.

"My voice is my instrument," he elaborates. "My genre is a little different too, but it's all rock 'n' roll."

Why did Jager decide against using his well-known Bonham last name for his music project? In his own words, "I was always talked about due to my last name, so I thought why not switch it up a little and just basically took my last name and replaced it with my middle name and it had a nice ring to it."

In September 2022, Jager Henry released his previous single "Hate Me", an angsty, relatable track dealing with loving the girl who hates him.

In February 2022, Jager Henry teamed up with KORN's Ray Luzier on a single called "Love Yourself". The track was described at the time as "a cathartic coming-of-age tale about growing up and learning to be easier on yourself."

In 2021, Jason told Forbes about his son: "My son, he's got that thing I remember having when I was 23 — that 'I'm gonna be the greatest there is!' thing. Before the world has really sucked it out of you. When you think that everything you do is amazing and everyone should listen to it. He's in that stage of his life where he's the coolest dude in the world. And the great thing about him is his work ethic. When he really wants something, he's amazing."

Photo: Jessica Christian (courtesy of High Road Publicity)