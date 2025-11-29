JOHN GALLAGHER On RAVEN's Cover Of METALLICA's 'Metal Militia': 'We Wanted To Keep The Spirit' Of The Original

In a new interview with The Adventures Of Pipeman, RAVEN's co-founding lead vocalist and bassist John Gallagher spoke about his band's cover of METALLICA's "Metal Militia" for the recently released "No Life 'Til Leather - A Tribute To Metallica's Kill 'Em All". Regarding how he and his bandmates came to record the track, John said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, we were actually recording — it was the last album; it wasn't the [2025 'Can't Take Away The Fire'] EP, it was the last album, [2023's] 'All Hell's Breaking Loose'. And it was the first record for Silver Lining. And they said, 'As part of the deal here, could you guys do a METALLICA cover for a METALLICA cover album we're doing? And there's gonna be DIAMOND HEAD and SAXON.' And we're, like, 'Yeah. Why not? That'd be fun. But what song?' And they give us a choice of, like — I don't know — four or five songs, and it was, like, 'Metal Militia'. That's the craziest song. 'Let's do that and let's rev it up and let's have twist.' So we put a few things in, and, unfortunately, they made us take a few things out because of standards and practices and synchronization rights. And so I can't even tell you. I can tell you there was a bit at the end, which was really funny, and we had to take it off, unfortunately. But we did get to do a jazz version of a song at the beginning, which no one will be able to figure out, but we know what it is. I had to slip a little bit of Cliff [Burton, late METALLICA bassist] in the middle. And we changed the arrangement — added a few extra riffs and cut a few down and RAVEN-ized it. But it's still true to the original, 'cause the original's crazy. So we wanted to keep that spirit."

John continued: "One thing that came right up is Mike [Heller, RAVEN drummer] went, 'Mark [Gallagher, RAVEN guitarist] should sing this. He's got the voice for this.' I'm, like, 'Yeah, you're absolutely right.' 'Cause he's got that rough kind of Bon Scott[-type voice]. And for this, he actually sounds like James [Hetfield, METALLICA frontman] on half of it. It's hilarious. That's the first time Mark sung lead since 'Rock Hard' back in 1982. It's like the secret weapon — absolutely. [It was] long overdue. So we got to do that. I sing harmonies for a change, and it was just great. And Mike's insane on it, on the drums, of course. So, it was a no-brainer for us. We banged that up, the arrangement, very quickly. We said, 'What do you think of this?' 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.' Boom. Everyone stuck their 10 cents into it there. [It was] great fun. And did it and forgot all about it until it was, like, 'Yeah, finally. The other bands have done their stuff, so it's gonna come out. It's coming out in, like, three weeks. Can you do a video?' We were, like, 'What?' So we said, 'Well, there's the METALLICA connection. We have a strong connection with METALLICA from day one. Let's use video from the show we did with them a couple of years ago in Fort Lauderdale, the tribute to [Megaforce Records founders] Jon and Marsha Zazula, [and] a bunch of classic photographs. So that's definitely a freeze frame. 'What's this? What's this? What's this?' So it bears repeated viewing, for sure."

"No Life 'Til Leather - A Tribute To Metallica's Kill 'Em All" unites METALLICA's favorites, their peers and the generations that came next. METALLICA's first proper tour was with RAVEN in 1983, on the famous "Kill 'Em All For One" venture. Thus, it is only fitting that RAVEN is featured on the album with its powerfully unapologetic rendition of "Metal Militia". With unrelenting energy and raw precision, RAVEN channels the ferocity of the original while stamping their own unmistakable identity on the track — a bold statement that captures the spirit and intensity of the entire album.

In a January 2025 interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, John Gallagher talked about METALLICA opening for RAVEN back in 1983 and 1984. Asked what his thoughts were about METALLICA at the time, John said: "Yeah, they were good. They were energetic. They were like a gang, which is always appealing 'cause we were, obviously, like a gang. It wasn't the mentality of a one guy starting a band and putting adverts out and having a bunch of mercenaries come in. There was none of that. They were a gang. But as far as, 'Do you see them in — whatever — 10 years being the greatest thing since sliced bread?' It's, like, no, not a chance. And to be fair, the band that you could have said that with was at least a good year away because they really changed on the second record. It showed some maturity and breadth and the ability to do different things other than just [playing fast] all the way through. So, they sat, they learned and they soaked it all in and they did a whole bunch of stuff."

John continued: "They said to us on the tour, 'We love your 'All For One' album because you've broadened your sound without compromising who you are.' I was, like, 'Oh, well, I guess we did. Okay.' So they did kind of the same thing. They stretched out and did 'Fade To Black', which was, like, 'This is really cool. This is different.' Some slower-paced songs — still fast stuff, but mixed it up a bit."

He added: "We had a long conversation with James [Hetfield, METALLICA frontman] a couple of years ago up at METALLICA HQ [in Northern California]; we visited there. And [he was] very humble and very, 'I don't know how this all happened, but we're very grateful and humbled that it did. And we're gonna continue to do the best we can.' You can't ask for more than that."

Gallagher also spoke about what it was like for RAVEN to open for METALLICA at a November 2022 concert at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida celebrating the life, legacy, and achievements of Megaforce Records founder Jon "Jonny Z" Zazula and his wife Marsha Zazula. He said: "Yeah, that was really cool. That was for a good purpose because Jon and Marsha Zazula, who managed them and managed us, made a huge difference in both our careers. Absolutely. And it was good to recognize and celebrate that. And they were so good… And we got to hang out for a long time and talk. And it's really surprising about the level that they're at and the things they've went through that it's the same guys. That's pretty cool."

Considered part of the "New Wave Of British Heavy Metal" movement of the early '80s, RAVEN is perhaps best remembered for its trailblazing tours in America in the early '80s that gave groups like METALLICA and ANTHRAX their first taste of the road.

RAVEN's classic albums "Rock Until You Drop", "Wiped Out" and "All For One" virtually invented both the speed metal and power metal genres, with the band consistently pushing the envelope while retaining its unique sound and attack — both in the studio and in their true element: onstage.

In a 2005 post on RAVEN's official message board, John stated about RAVEN's influence on other pioneering metal bands: "Anyone ever listen to the middle of 'Aces High' by IRON MAIDEN and compare it to part of 'Faster Than The Speed Of Light' [by RAVEN]? How about the chorus riff of METALLICA's 'No Remorse' to [RAVEN's] 'Lambs To The Slaughter'?? Makes me laugh...!"

"No Life 'Til Leather - A Tribute To Metallica's Kill 'Em All" track listing:

01. Hit The Lights - TAILGUNNER

02. The Four Horsemen - THE ALMIGHTY

03. Motorbreath - SOEN

04. Jump In The Fire - TYGERS OF PAN TANG

05. (Anesthesia - Pulling Teeth - DAVID ELLEFSON

06. Whiplash - MOTÖRHEAD

07. Phantom Lord - SAXON

08. No Remorse - DIAMOND HEAD

09. Seek & Destroy - TESTAMENT

10. Metal Militia - RAVEN

Image credit: Capital Chaos TV