JOHNNY HEDLUND On UNLEASHED's Upcoming Album: 'It's Gonna Be In The Same Style' As The Previous LP

Earlier this month, Swedish death metal veterans UNLEASHED entered the studio to begin recording their fifteenth album for a tentative summer 2025 release.

In a recent interview with Chile's iRockCL, UNLEASHED frontman Johnny Hedlund stated about the upcoming LP: "Well, I can't give you any songtitles or stuff like that because I haven't… We need to speak to the record company first about when that should be done. But I can, of course, tell you that it's gonna be in the same style as the previous album, as [2021's] 'No Sign of Life'. It's gonna be in the same style.

"There are no big surprises when it comes to UNLEASHED, really," he added. "We do the same music and the same type of lyrics, and that's how it is. We don't change that much."

Hedlund also talked about UNLEASHED's longevity and how he has managed to keep the band's current lineup intact for three decades. He said: "Yeah, I think that we… well, we started up very early, like in the end of the '80s. First of all, I think we were just really good friends. And there are also two things that I think was very important. We spoke very long and hard about what UNLEASHED should be, and also what the band should not be, because, along the road for so many years, you will have a lot of questions, a lot of opportunities, let's say, and we spoke real hard about what the band really should be, and not change too much. So, everybody that was going to be in UNLEASHED needed to really understand that this is a death metal band, and these are the type of lyrics that we write and we're not gonna change. Because if you change that, and all of a sudden you start making other styles of music, then it's not UNLEASHED anymore. So, this is the first thing we spoke about, and that works today as well. Also, we spoke a lot about that everybody that's in UNLEASHED has to help out. Because if you're four guys in the band and there's just one guy doing all the work, it's not gonna last long. So I think these are the two key things, really — and, of course, three things, because apart from being good friends, but I think that's essential."

In addition to Hedlund, UNLEASHED's current lineup includes drummer Anders Schultz and guitarists Tomas Måsgard and Fredrik Folkare.

