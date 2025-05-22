KATAKLYSM Releases New Standalone Single 'The Rabbit Hole'

Montreal, Quebec, Canada death metallers KATAKLYSM have released a new single, "The Rabbit Hole". The track was recorded earlier this year at JFD Studios in Dallas, Texas and Studio City, California as well as The Cabin in Orlando, Florida and Silver Black Studio in Laval, Quebec, Canada.

"The Rabbit Hole" was produced, mixed, and mastered by the band's guitarist Jean-François Dagenais. It features Clemens Wijers (CARACH ANGREN),who curated the tracks ambient sound effects and synth section.

With a brutal honesty and relentless force, "The Rabbit Hole" rips through the illusion of control and dares listeners to wake up, fight back, and resist. A soundtrack for the disillusioned—unapologetic and unrelenting.

KATAKLYSM's Maurizio Iacono states: "'The Rabbit Hole' is the band's first standalone single since the band's classic 'Iron Will' track.

"As the world spins out of control and people search for purpose and truth, we felt questioning these things is something important to do.

"There's a lot of noise and lots of distortion these days, but always trust your gut and what is right versus what is forced fed, so why not put these thoughts to music? So while we wait for the next record, we decided to drop this heavy hitter. Spread it and enjoy!"

The visualizer video for "The Rabbit Hole", which was created by Ingo Sporl at Hard Media, can be seen below.

KATAKLYSM's fifteenth full-length studio album, "Goliath", was released in August 2023 via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP was recorded at JFD Studios in Dallas, Texas and Studio City, California as well as The Cabin in Orlando, Florida by Dagenais, who also produced and engineered the album. For the mixing and mastering, the band returned to Chris Clancy with assistance from Colin Richardson. The cover artwork required an image that captured the iconic battle of David versus Goliath theme that is echoed throughout the album while matching the power of the music. The band enlisted renowned Berlin metal illustrator Eliran Kantor (TESTAMENT, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE) to create the artwork which who took the KATAKLYSM look and gave it a macabre filter that compliments the brooding sense of uneasiness that was felt during the writing and recording of the album.