KATATONIA Announces 'Waking State Of North America 2026' Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Swedish grandeurs of melancholic heaviness KATATONIA have announced the "Waking State Of North America 2026" tour.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, November 5 at 2:00 p.m. ET and end on Thursday, November 6 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "Warden6" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

KATATONIA frontman Jonas Renkse comments: "USA and Canada! On top of our run with OPETH, we're also bringing our own headline shows to your shores, something you wouldn't wanna miss. See you all in the parlor of dusk. Get your tickets now!"

KATATONIA supporting OPETH:

Feb. 05 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

Feb. 06 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

Feb. 07 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Feb. 10 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Jack White Theatre

Feb. 11 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Feb. 12 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Feb. 14 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

Feb. 15 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Feb. 16 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

Feb. 18 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

Feb. 20 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl

Feb. 21 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Feb. 22 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24

Feb. 24 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Feb. 25 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

KATATONIA headlining shows:

Feb. 09 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

Feb. 27 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

Feb. 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater

March 01 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

March 03 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

March 05 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

March 06 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

March 07 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

March 08 - Towson, MD - The Recher

March 10 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

March 11 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

March 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere (The Hall)

KATATONIA is touring in support of its latest album, "Nightmares As Extensions Of The Waking State", which arrived in June via Napalm Records.

"Nightmares As Extensions Of The Waking State" marks the next step in KATATONIA's evolution, building upon the foundation of their previous album, "Sky Void Of Stars" (2023),and also is an introduction to their two new guitarists. KATATONIA in 2025 is composed of vocalist and founding member Jonas Renkse, bassist Niklas Sandin, drummer Daniel Moilanen and guitarists Nico Elgstrand and Sebastian Svalland.

On "Nightmares As Extensions Of The Waking State", crystal-clear production highlights the interplay between silence and intensity, while the contrast of heavy riffs, delicate guitar harmonies, ethereal synthesizers, and atmospheric nuances create captivating tension. Tracks like "Thrice" and "Warden" pulse with dynamic energy, a near-ceremonial piece, "Wind Of No Change", merges subtle electronic textures with KATATONIA's enigmatic soundscapes, while "Temporal" balances fragility and strength — its intense verses culminating in a soaring, emotionally charged chorus. The breathtaking "Efter Solen" (English-language translation: "After The Sun"),featuring Swedish lyrics, evokes echoes of Jonas Eika's 2018 short story collection, with minimalistic yet striking instrumentation.

Even after more than 30 years, KATATONIA continues to redefine the emotional spectrum of their genre, effortlessly shifting between haunting vulnerability and commanding artistry. With sonic landscapes that evoke dystopia, inner demons, purity, and beauty alike, "Nightmares As Extensions Of The Waking State" stands as a testament to their enduring brilliance.

The album was produced by Renkse, recorded by Lawrence Mackrory at NBS Audio and The City Of Glass, mixed by Adam Noble, and mastered by Robin Schmidt at 24-96 Mastering.

KATATONIA 2025 is:

Jonas Renkse - Vocals

Niklas Sandin - Bass

Daniel Moilanen - Drums

Nico Elgstrand - Guitar

Sebastian Svalland - Guitar

This past March, founding KATATONIA guitarist Anders Nyström confirmed his departure from the band.

Renkse announced Nyström's exit from KATATONIA in a statement on March 17. He wrote: "Anders Nyström and I are going our separate ways. A decision not taken lightly, but for everyone to thrive and move forward with their own creative preferences as well as personal schedules this has become the realistic option.

"Anders and I started the band in 1991 and his impact on the band's trademark sound is undeniable.

"As bleak as this sounds, and is, it's further evidence of life getting in the way of our preferred plans. I wish Anders all the best for the future."

Photo credit: Terhi Ylimäinen