TOTO Announces U.S. 'An Evening With' Tour For February-March 2026

Following this past summer's tour with Christopher Cross and MEN AT WORK, TOTO will stage a tour presenting the band's "An Evening With" performance. Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams have curated a new setlist for this excursion featuring more than two hours of music nightly. The public on-sale for all appearances cited below other than Montreux Miami is this Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time. For the Miami performance, tickets are available today timed to this announcement.

This past year has been one of the strongest in TOTO's 48 years of existence with more than a half a million fans coming out to see them perform, alongside over a billion streams counted this year alone. The weekly average is more than 20 million plays at the DSPs, which has triggered additional certifications throughout this past year. Total streams at Spotify exceed four billion and seven billion across all platforms.

TOTO's largest hit "Africa" has achieved the milestone of two billion plays at Spotify alone, while "Hold The Line" exceeds one billion streams. On the sales side, "Africa" has been certified diamond by the RIAA (10 million sold),with cumulative sales now approaching 11 million. Additionally, "Hold The Line" has been certified triple platinum for sales of three million copies, while "Rosanna" hit the milestone of double platinum for sales of two million copies. Cumulative TOTO album sales are over 50 million copies.

For all members past and present, one of the most exciting details to celebrate is the continual aging down of TOTO's audience. Consistently, more than half of the billion annual streams are plays from those 34 years or younger. The live audience present night to night has truly become a celebration of three generations coming together.

Individually and collectively, TOTO's family tree can be heard on countless Grammy Award-winning albums across all genres. TOTO is one of the few 1970s bands that have endured the changing trends and styles while continuing to remain relevant. Led by Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams, the band features a collection of lifelong friends many deem amongst the best players on planet Earth.

Confirmed appearances are:

Feb. 18 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

Feb. 19 - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre

Feb. 23 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

Feb. 24 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center

Feb. 28 - Miami, FL - Montreux Jazz Festival Miami

March 01 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

March 02 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

March 04 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

March 06 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Live

March 07 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

March 09 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

March 11 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

March 13 - New Buffalo, MI - Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds