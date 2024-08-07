KEITH BUCKLEY's New Band MANY EYES Announces Debut Album 'The Light Age'

Emerging metallic hardcore outfit MANY EYES, fronted by ex-EVERY TIME I DIE vocalist Keith Buckley, will release its debut album, "The Light Age", on September 6 via Perseverance Media Group. In celebration, the newcomers are now unleashing the latest single, "Harbinger", along with a lyric video. Check it out below.

Buckley comments: "'Harbinger' feels like the end of the world is suddenly happening, so that's what the lyrics are about."

The cover artwork for "The Light Age" was directed and designed by Nick Steinhardt and Ryan Sanders for 23in.

"The Light Age" track listing:

01. Revelation

02. Future Proof

03. Mystic Cord

04. Third

05. Harbinger

06. Speechless

07. Servant

08. Amateurs

09. Enough

10. The Rainbow

MANY EYES has previously revealed a run of headlining performances in conjunction with their upcoming tour in support of SUM 41 as well as three very special album-release shows.

MANY EYES began in the winter of 2022 when Buckley connected with brothers Nick (producer/owner of Dexter's Lab Recording) and Charlie Bellmore (CORPSEGRINDER, TOXIC HOLOCAUST) through their mutual friend, Jamey Jasta, frontman for metal legends HATEBREED. "The Light Age" was written and recorded over a few weeks in both Buffalo, New York and Milford, Connecticut, where the members reside. Taking cues from the grunge rock and hardcore of the 1990s that was so influential to them growing up, the members of MANY EYES skillfully blend chaos with melody.

MANY EYES' live performances, including their tour with post-hardcore icons THURSDAY, have demonstrated their ability to deliver high-energy shows with precision and emotion. With Craig Vittorio now on guitar and Sean Vallie on bass, alongside Nick Bellmore's powerful drumming and Buckley's commanding vocals, the band remains focused on pushing forward and exploring new creative horizons.

As they embark on the next phase of their journey, MANY EYES remains committed to their core ethos — creating music that resonates deeply with listeners, blending raw power with melodic depth, and continually evolving as artists. The future looks bright as they continue to chart their path forward.

"This is an expression of who I am," Buckley proclaimed. "I'm letting the music do the talking. I really trusted my collaborators. I'm not interested in being known as a frontman. I just want to be another part of the band who uses his own instrument to complete the picture. that's what I'm doing with MANY EYES."

A long and winding road brought Buckley to MANY EYES. the Buffalo native has fronted metalcore stalwarts EVERY TIME I DIE as well as THE DAMNED THINGS (featuring Scott Ian of ANTHRAX and Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley of FALL OUT BOY),and lent his instantly recognizable vocals to everyone from KNOCKED LOOSE to SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY and SAY ANYTHING, played countless shows, and even penned two books.

In 2021, after fronting EVERY TIME I DIE for over two decades, he reached an impasse and needed to make a change. focusing on his mental health, he chose sobriety, spent a month in a recovery facility "to learn how to live soberly," and reorganized his priorities as a father and husband.

Ultimately, he gained new perspective all around.

"After the pandemic, I realized I had made a lot of really bad decisions in life, and I was reaping what I had sown," he admits. "There was no meaning anymore. So, I vowed to do things differently. I started getting sober. When you do, most of your relationships based on alcohol go away. My current wife and my daughter were my entire support system. During that time, i didn't think about music at all."

That's until Jasta reached out. He suggested Keith consider working with Charlie and Nick Bellmore. "It was wonderful to hear a friendly voice say, 'Hey, this could be good for you,'" he elaborated. "I just got in my car and drove to Connecticut. They showed me what they were working on, and the music was exactly what I wanted — while their trust and patience were exactly what I needed."

As it turns out, the three musicians bonded over a shared deep-seated appreciation for nineties hard rock and alternative, including SOUNDGARDEN, ALICE IN CHAINS, NIRVANA, PEARL JAM and JANE'S ADDICTION. Locking into a groove, they struck a delicate balance between pit-splitting intensity and arresting infectiousness with brothers Charlie playing guitar, Nick playing bass/drums and also producing the new music, while Jamey Jasta took on the role of executive producer.

"I was super excited to fully incorporate huge hooks into devastating mosh riffs," he grinned. "It's something I'd always wanted to do. For me, it's a complete release to express anger through big sweeping choruses."

The single "Revelation" introduces MANY EYES. From the jump, a guttural guitar riff underlines Buckley's vitriolic screams. Melody only enhances the drama on the catchy chorus, "Look me in the eyes again, look me in the eyes. I dare you."

"It's a very aggressive song, and it's confrontational lyrically," he reveals. "I was still at a point in my sobriety where I thought I had to speak bluntly in order to heal. Then, I found recovery was about a lot of acceptance. I wrote 'Revelation' before I went to this facility in Salt Lake City. While I was there, I did the 12 steps, and I was diagnosed with bipolar 1. I had unknowingly been living with that my whole life and self-medicating with alcohol and drugs. the message of 'Revelation' is, 'I can do this if I have love.' I don't need anything else. it's very punk rock."

"Future Proof" represents the other end of the spectrum. on the track, uneasy guitars toss and turn beneath the verses, and the refrain echoes with naked emotion.

"It was the first song back after recovery," he goes on. "I had found out what was wrong with me. Now, I'm fully prepared to deal with anything that happens in the future — any loss or any gain. nothing will shock me anymore, because of everything i already went through."

Out of the flames, Buckley's still standing, and he's ready to tell his story like never before.

"From all of these experiences, I've become wiser," he left off. "I'm the same person, but i have a better understanding of my own purpose now. I want to use these experiences to help people get out of situations where they feel helpless. I'm trying to show that hope and recovery are possible."

Recording Lineup:

Vocals - Keith Buckley

Drums/Bass Guitar and Additional Percussion - Nick Bellmore

Guitar/Bass/Keys - Charlie Bellmore

Live Lineup:

Vocals - Keith Buckley

Drums - Nick Bellmore

Bass - Sean Vallie

Guitar - Craig Vittori

Photo by @clay_patrick_mcbride