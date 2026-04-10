KENNY HICKEY Shares First Taste Of Upcoming TYPE O NEGATIVE Live Album

Former TYPE O NEGATIVE guitarist Kenny Hickey has shared a first taste of the upcoming full-length concert recording from the long-defunct band. You can check it out below.

Earlier this week, Hickey told Cassius Morris about the upcoming TYPE O NEGATIVE live LP: "It's in the works right now, so it might take a month or whatever to get it together. And then it will probably be at least a couple of months after that before it's released. Hopefully [it will be out] by the end of the year."

Last November, TYPE O NEGATIVE drummer Johnny Kelly told Sh!t Talk Reviews about the group's new live album: "We were able to get our hands on a show… And we were gonna put it out with one label, and now I believe we're doing it with Nuclear Blast."

He added: "At this point it's really hard to find stuff that's of any sonic quality that we could release. At this point I'm willing to just repackage bootlegs and put 'em out. Why not? PEARL JAM sells 'em at every show."

TYPE O NEGATIVE effectively broke up after the passing of frontman Peter Steele in April 2010 from heart failure at the age of 48. Born Petrus T. Ratajczyk on January 4, 1962 in Brooklyn, New York, he stood 6' 7" (201 cm) tall, and had a low, bass-heavy voice, which was one of the most recognizable features in TYPE O NEGATIVE's music.

Before forming TYPE O NEGATIVE, Steele played for the metal group FALLOUT and the thrash band CARNIVORE.

TYPE O NEGATIVE, known for its brooding soundscapes and cult status in the 1990s and early 2000s, has recently seen a cultural resurgence as new generations discover the band's genre-defining music.

TYPE O NEGATIVE was a New York–based goth metal band formed in 1990 by Steele, alongside Hickey, keyboardist Josh Silver and drummer Sal Abruscato — later replaced by Kelly. Their 1991 debut, "Slow, Deep And Hard", introduced their brooding style, followed by the provocative "The Origin Of The Feces" (1992). TYPE O NEGATIVE achieved breakthrough success with "Bloody Kisses" (1993),which earned a cult following and featured the single "Black No. 1". The band continued to evolve with albums such as "October Rust" (1996),"World Coming Down" (1999),"Life Is Killing Me" (2003) and "Dead Again" (2007).

Revered for their distinctive blend of goth and metal, as well as Steele's deep, iconic vocals, TYPE O NEGATIVE left a lasting legacy in heavy music. The band concluded in 2010 following Steele's death, but their influence endures across the alternative and metal landscape.

Back in June 2023, Hickey was asked by Loaded Radio if he was surprised by the enduring popularity of his former band, now 15 years after the passing of the TYPE O NEGATIVE frontman. He responded: "Yeah. It's surprising, and I'm very grateful for it. I mean, the band has transcended, which is amazing. It's reached a whole new generation. We're doing better than we were doing before Peter passed. [Laughs] [There's] a whole resurgence on it. Which is good. It's a testament to the work we put into it and the honesty we put into it and the years of sweat. There was realism to the music."