KID ROCK Refuses To Apologize For Drunken Rant Attacking OPRAH WINFREY

Kid Rock has refused to apologize for a drunken rant in which he attacked Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar by name at a Tennessee bar.

In November 2019, TMZ posted a video showing the rocker standing on stage in his Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse in Nashville while repeatedly saying "fuck Oprah Winfrey" and "fuck Joy Behar."

"A drunk man's words are a sober man's thoughts, I own what I said," he told Tucker Carlson in an interview featured in "Life Of A Rockstar", the latest episode of Tucker Carlson Originals on Fox Nation.

"I don't apologize to anybody. I'm not an Oprah Winfrey fan," he said when pressed about the rant. "I got drunk and fuckin' next thing, I'm on stage [saying] 'fuck Oprah'…"

Kid Rock also attacked Kathie Lee Gifford by name during the rant.

"I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin, you know, for holding up Trump's head, but I'm so out of it I'm like 'fuck Kathie Lee Gifford,'" he said.

"When it comes back on TMZ or whatever a few weeks later, I'm, like, 'Oh, man, I like Kathie Lee Gifford.' We've been kind of friendly throughout the years."

A few hours after the TMZ clip went viral two and a half years ago, Kid Rock took to his Twitter to write: "My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show… I said fuck that and her. End of story." He also added a LGBTQ flag emoji in the tweet, though it wasn't clear why he did so.

In the video posted by TMZ, the now-51-year-old musician could be heard saying into a microphone: "Fuck Oprah. Oprah Winfrey is, like, 'Hey, I just want women to believe in this shit.' Fuck her. She can suck dick sideways."

He added: "And if you say that, people say, 'Hey, I'm pretty sure Kid Rock's a racist.' I'm, like, 'Okay, fine'. Fuck off'."

His vulgar comments didn't appear to be received well by the crowd, which was reportedly waiting for live music to continue.

"He's racist. Look at him. He's blacked out, drunk as fuck," one person can be heard saying.

It wasn't the first time Kid Rock, a diehard supporter of former U.S. president Donald Trump, had spoken of his feelings towards Winfrey. Back in 2008, he told The Independent newspaper: "Oprah Winfrey, she rubs me up the wrong way. I just don't believe her. Maybe it's because I'm not one of the 150 million brainwashed women who heed her every word."

In November 2018, Rock blasted Behar during a "Fox & Friends" segment about Trump and political correctness.

"God forbid you say something a little wrong; you're racist, homophobic, Islamophobic, this that and the other. People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct," Rock said. "And I would say, you know, love everybody. Except I'd say screw that Joy Behar bitch, everybody but that."

The comment forced "Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy to promptly suggest Rock "cannot say that." Rock then retracted his earlier sentiment, quipping: "I mean, lady."