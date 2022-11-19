KIX Drummer JIMMY CHALFANT Carried Offstage After Suffering Suspected Heart Attack

According to Metal Sludge, KIX drummer Jimmy "Chocolate" Chalfant was unconscious and carried off stage after suffering a suspected heart attack during the band's concert Friday night (November 18).

The incident occurred at the first show of what was scheduled to be KIX's two-night stand at the Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg, Virginia with openers AMERICAN JETSET.

One source who was involved with the event told Metal Sludge: "He (Jimmy Chalfant) was carried off and we’re waiting on a final word from paramedics."

The source added: "It happened right after his drum solo, and the band was about to start 'Cold Blood'.

"It was crazy. The ambulance was there within two minutes."

A couple of KIX fans who attended tonight's gig shared videos on Facebook, with one person writing: "Please keep Jimmy from KIX in your thoughts. He just collapsed at the KIX show encore at the Talley Ho. No pulse and lots of CPR etc. Amazing show tonight. I hope it wasn't his last."

A second fan added: "I was just watching KIX live at Tally-Ho in Leesburg, VA. The drummer Jimmy Chalfant collapsed on stage just before the start of the last song. Lights came on, 911 was called and the show was over. Prayers for Jimmy."

Back in September 2021, Chalfant suffered a heart attack at his home and was rushed to the hospital. He had immediate surgery to insert two stents in his heart then another surgery the next day for another stent.

KIX was founded in 1977 and released its first, self-titled album on Atlantic Records more than 40 years ago. Their breakthrough came with 1988's "Blow My Fuse", which sold nearly a million copies, thanks to "Don't Close Your Eyes". The band continued to ride the hard-rock wave until 1995, when KIX took a hiatus. Nearly 10 years later, KIX reunited and started touring regionally. A 2008 performance at the Rocklahoma festival led to more gigs and the release of a live DVD/CD called "Live In Baltimore" in 2012. In 2014, KIX released its seventh full-length album, "Rock Your Face Off", the band's first studio effort since 1995's "Show Business".

