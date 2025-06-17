KORN Is Recording Upcoming Album 'All On Tape': 'We're All In The Room, Sweating It Out'

At this past weekend's Download festival in the United Kingdom, KORN guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer spoke to BBC Radio 1's Rock Show With Daniel P. Carter about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to 2022's "Requiem" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're doing it all on tape. We're all in the room, sweating it out. The tape is rolling. The guy gives us a thumbs up in the window, and we start playing. And all of us are locked in. And if we don't get it right, we rewind the tape and we do it again. It takes more commitment. It's, like, this is how we used to make records. So there's an energy to it that, I think, we like."

KORN's self-titled debut turned 30 years old last October. In celebration of the milestone, KORN played at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on October 5, 2024. This one-night-only performance featured special guests EVANESCENCE, GOJIRA, DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY, SPIRITBOX and VENDED.

KORN kicked off its summer/fall 2024 North American tour on September 12, 2024 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida. The 25-date Live Nation-produced trek featuring special guests, Grammy-nominated band GOJIRA and Canadian heavy metal group SPIRITBOX, wrapped up in St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center on October 27, 2024.

KORN bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu announced in June 2021 that he would sit out the band's tour in order to "heal" after "falling back" on some of his "bad habits." He has since been replaced on the road by SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bassist Roberto "Ra" Díaz.

Released in February 2022, KORN's latest album, "Requiem", which was produced by Chris Collier and KORN, entered Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 1. The band sold 23,000 equivalent album units in the February 4-10, 2022 tracking week, according to Billboard. Of that sum, 20,000 units were from album sales. "Requiem" also landed at No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts. On the all-format Billboard 200, it arrived at No. 14.

Despite the fact that he hasn't performed with his KORN bandmates for over four years, Fieldy did play on "Requiem".

Since forming, KORN has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. KORN has continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans, and generations of artists around the globe.

The level of KORN's reach transcends accolades and platinum certifications. They are "a genuine movement in a way bands cannot be now," attests The Ringer. They represent a new archetype and radical innovation, their ability to transcend genre makes barriers seem irrelevant.